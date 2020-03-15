Book Review: “Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem”

by | Mar 15, 2020 4:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

 

What would you do if your school had to temporarily close? Well, that’s actually a real question kids and parents are having to answer right now, but it was surely a coincidence when Steve Behling wrote Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem, a new book that ties into the Pixar animated feature now playing in theaters. It tells the story of a student at New Mushroomton High School who uses her school closure as an opportunity to exercise her journalistic skills to uncover the truth of what happened on the day her school broke apart and turned into a dragon.

If you’ve seen the film, then you’ve already met Sadalia Brushthorn, you just didn’t know she had a name. She’s one of Ian Lightfoot’s classmates who was invited to his cancelled birthday party. She’s also on her own quest to become the youngest editor in chief at “The Fortnightly Dragon,” the school newspaper. So when she witnesses her school transform as if by magic, she realizes that she’s sitting on the story of the century.

Whether you’ve seen the film or not, you’ll learn the story in bits and parts as Sadalia follows the trail that Ian and Barley went on during their quest to find the Phoenix Gem and to discover why they were on the quest to begin with. They’re in police interrogation during the few days this story takes place, so she has to find and meet with other characters from the film, like the Manticore, police officers, pixies, and Grecklin, the pawn shop owner. As a reader, you’ll actually get to know these tertiary characters better than the film allows, which gives fans of the film some incentive to read it, even if they already know how it ends.

Throughout Sadalia’s journalistic adventure, she creates a profile of who Ian and his brother Barley are, learns about magic and the real inspirations behind the “Quests of Yore” game, and discovers if the destruction of her school was Ian’s fault or not. She’s on a race against time to not only be the first journalist to answer all of these questions, but to get her story ready before the next issue of “The Fortnightly Dragon” needs to go to the presses.

Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem may include Ian and Barley’s story from the film, but is really Sadalia’s story. It’s about a teenagier with drive and ambition who makes the most out of a bad situation and could be an inspiration to kids currently without a school to go to as the world works together to stop the spread of Coronavirus. It could inspire them, but if nothing else, it will get them to read for fun and take a break from screens.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend