Binge Recommendation: “Escape from Vault Disney” Podcast

For Disney fans practicing social distancing, Disney+ has become an obvious savior. However, with so much content, where do you start? While our site and many others will surely offer various themed playlists in the days and weeks ahead, isn’t it more fun to leave things up to a randomizer and then discuss what you just consumed with a few friends?

That’s the basic premise of the podcast Escape from Vault Disney. Hosted by Tony Goldmark — who you may know better as Some Jerk With a Camera — this weekly show picks a random piece of content available on Disney+ to watch and then has a panel of guests share their thoughts, rating each as a “Disney Plus” or “Disney Minus.” Of course, some topical hijinks may ensue as well.

Currently the show has 17 episodes available, featuring choices as wide-ranging as the dumb comedy Meet the Deedles and the documentary Frank & Ollie. And since the podcast includes TV programs with episodes also chosen at random, you can even hear what the panel thought specifically of Season 2, Episode 4 of The Book of Pooh or, most recently, Episode 16 of Bug Juice.

A word of warning: like all of Some Jerk’s content, Escape from Vault Disney is not family friendly. Therefore, if you’re listening with children in the vicinity or don’t enjoy profanity and other adult subject manner, you can go ahead and skip this pick.

With that said, if you’re looking for a fun way to explore what Disney+ has to offer and top it off with some insightful and often hilarious conversation, check out Escape from Vault Disney on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. And if you really enjoy the show, you can also support Goldmark on Patreon.