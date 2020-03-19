Book Review – “Disney’s Art of Hand Lettering: An Inspirational Workbook for Creating Beautiful Hand-Lettered Art About Love”

by | Mar 19, 2020 11:07 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Hand lettering has become very popular recently. Just last year, Disney Store released the monthly Disney Wisdom Collection that capitalized on the artform by applying stylized Disney quotes across a line of products that included plushies, mugs, pins, and journals. Now Disney Press welcomes fans to try it for themselves with Art of Hand Lettering: An Inspirational Workbook for Creating Beautiful Hand-Lettered Art About Love, a how-to guide with pages to practice within this book that takes the adult coloring phenomenon to the next level.

Disney’s Art of Hand Lettering: An Inspirational Workbook for Creating Beautiful Hand-Lettered Art About Love has a lot to teach you about the artform. An “Introduction” gives an overview of the history of custom penmanship and the types of lettering, using Disney animated film logos as examples of the most popular styles. Beauty and the Beast is used as the primary example because the logo used both calligraphy and lettering.

Next is a section about the types of tools you’ll need to become a pro. For starters, you will do fine with pencils and scratch paper, but a trip to your local craft or hobby store will be in order if you plan to get serious about this. “The Basics of Lettering” covers layout and the different ways text can be arranged. By the end of the book, you’ll be fitting varying styles of text within the silhouette of Disney characters.

The letter types taught in this release are sans serif, english cursive, black letter, jumping sans, and modern calligraphy. With these styles, you’ll be able to craft letters that look like some of the most iconic Disney film titles and logos and become an expert of textual layout. You’ll use quotes from famous Disney films, primarily sticking to this book’s theme of “Love,” and even a few quotes from Walt Disney himself.

The beginning of the book mentions that there are certain occasions where a beautifully hand-written message is the only way to go. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or just a random reminder that you care about somebody, there’s no better time than to share a heartfelt message with the ones you love . With Disney’s Art of Hand Lettering: An Inspirational Workbook for Creating Beautiful Hand-Lettered Art About Love, you’ll be able to produce a beautiful and keepsake from the heart that they’ll never forget.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend