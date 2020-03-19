Book Review – “Disney’s Art of Hand Lettering: An Inspirational Workbook for Creating Beautiful Hand-Lettered Art About Love”

Hand lettering has become very popular recently. Just last year, Disney Store released the monthly Disney Wisdom Collection that capitalized on the artform by applying stylized Disney quotes across a line of products that included plushies, mugs, pins, and journals. Now Disney Press welcomes fans to try it for themselves with Art of Hand Lettering: An Inspirational Workbook for Creating Beautiful Hand-Lettered Art About Love, a how-to guide with pages to practice within this book that takes the adult coloring phenomenon to the next level.

Disney’s Art of Hand Lettering: An Inspirational Workbook for Creating Beautiful Hand-Lettered Art About Love has a lot to teach you about the artform. An “Introduction” gives an overview of the history of custom penmanship and the types of lettering, using Disney animated film logos as examples of the most popular styles. Beauty and the Beast is used as the primary example because the logo used both calligraphy and lettering.

Next is a section about the types of tools you’ll need to become a pro. For starters, you will do fine with pencils and scratch paper, but a trip to your local craft or hobby store will be in order if you plan to get serious about this. “The Basics of Lettering” covers layout and the different ways text can be arranged. By the end of the book, you’ll be fitting varying styles of text within the silhouette of Disney characters.

The letter types taught in this release are sans serif, english cursive, black letter, jumping sans, and modern calligraphy. With these styles, you’ll be able to craft letters that look like some of the most iconic Disney film titles and logos and become an expert of textual layout. You’ll use quotes from famous Disney films, primarily sticking to this book’s theme of “Love,” and even a few quotes from Walt Disney himself.

The beginning of the book mentions that there are certain occasions where a beautifully hand-written message is the only way to go. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or just a random reminder that you care about somebody, there’s no better time than to share a heartfelt message with the ones you love . With Disney’s Art of Hand Lettering: An Inspirational Workbook for Creating Beautiful Hand-Lettered Art About Love, you’ll be able to produce a beautiful and keepsake from the heart that they’ll never forget.