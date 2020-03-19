Toy Fair 2020: Crayola (Disney Art Sets, Crayola Wonder, Scribble Scrubbie, Glitter Dots, and more!)

When you think of kid-friendly art supplies, there’s no company more prominent than Crayola. With a line of creative products, including some Disney licensed content, they’re thinking up new and creative ways to inspire kids to dream big and break through the limits of their imagination. Best of all, parents don’t need to worry about a big mess because everything is washable and they’ve even come up with a brilliant way to keep glitter in check! Here’s the entire Crayola showcase from Toy Fair.

Art Sets

Core to Crayola’s brand are crayons, colored pencils, markers, and watercolor paints. A variety of art sets are available to appeal to a wide array of ages and skills. There are even a few licensed sets, like the brand-new Baby Shark and the currently available Frozen 2 art set. They also made a Mickey Mouse 90th set last year.

Paint and Stamp Sets

Finger painting is a fun sensory experience for kids, but it’s messy, or it used to be. Crayola’s Easy-Clean Fingerpaint features a plastic box with a transparent sheet of plastic. Pour the paint underneath and close the box to keep kids’ fingers clean during play. The washable paints are easy to clean up afterwards for parents.

Kids love dobber activities and Crayola’s new Washable Paint Stampers adds shaped fun to the mix. Best of all, you can refill the paints rather than buying new dobbers when the ink runs out.

Another fun activity is the Washable Paint Pour Art Set. Unlike similar products that use acrylics, which are hard to clean up and can leave permanent stains, these are easy to wash and even come with a trey wider than the canvas spinner to catch the paint that drips off.

Crayola Steam

Add a learning component to your art time with these great Crayola Steam products. A Space Science Kit teaches kids about the planets and where they are in the galaxy by having them paint half-circles and place them on a galaxy map. There’s even a bonus Pluto in the box and it’s up to them to decide if they want to include it or omit it. The Liquid Science Kit features twenty activities with colored water, including passing water through syringes. The Gross Science Kit gives kids lots of fun textures that are slimy and gooey to play with and learn about.

My favorite in the collection is also the prettiest, a paper flower science kit that teaches kids how plants absorb water from the soil. These white paper flowers get placed in vases of colored water and kids get to watch the flower absorb the color. When you’re done, you can use the paper flowers in other crafts, like making your own headband.

DIY

Kids love making their own things and Crayola lets them role play as one of their own employees with three kids. From mixing pulp into usable paper to filling your own markers with colored ink that you created, all of these kits are a lot of fun. But my favorite is the Eraser Maker, which comes with multi-colored putty and molds that kids press together to create their own pencil erasers that they can keep or give to their friends.

Scribble Scrubbie

Crayola’s Scribble Scrubbie line brings flocked collectible animal figures to their creative play. You can color them in and wash them off in water to give them new designs each time you play. New this year are play sets, like a tattoo parlor, mobile groomer washing station to clean them off and a vet office that also acts as a storage kit for markers, and a castle that comes with an exclusive unicorn. The line also has a new app that can be used to add a mobile level of play to the line.

Glitter Dots

It’s no secret that kids love glitter, but it’s also a pain in the you-know-what to clean up after, an uninvited guest that stays long after its welcome. Not any longer with Glitter Dots from Crayola, round balls of glitter that are stuck together. Pinch them to spread them apart and press them onto paper or into one of the clear molds to create dazzling crafts that sparkle and shine. From keychains to shaped charms and three dimensional butterfly figures, there’s a lot of ways to play with your Glitter Dots in addition to traditional uses for glitter. Later this year, Crayola will release mystery surprise packs to the line.

Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free Coloring

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free Coloring activities have been redesigned with now storage options and new themed activity pads including Disney brands like Fancy Nancy, Puppy Dog Pals, Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, and Disney Princess.

Silly Putty Cloud Putty

On our way out, we were delighted by Silly Putty Cloud Putty, a new Crayola product featuring pastel colored fluffy putty that’s a lot of fun to play with.

We had a great time visiting Crayola and seeing all that they had to offer at Toy Fair this year. Be sure to check out our other Toy Fair coverage to make sure you don’t miss any of the special Disney reveals from this year.