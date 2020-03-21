Moment of Disney Bliss: Disney Cruise Line AquaDuck

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 21, 2020, and today we’re hitting the high seas! Disney debuted the first-ever onboard watercoaster with the AquaDuck on the Disney Dream. The Disney Fantasy set sail a year later and had it as well. Here’s a POV video from earlier this year of the Disney Fantasy’s AquaDuck featuring two rides – daytime and nighttime.

Disney Cruise Line Aquaduck Facts and Fun

Can be found on the Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy

A horizontal loop takes guests over the edge of the ship 150 feet above the water

Length is 765 feet with a total drop throughout that length of 46 feet

10,000 gallons of water per minute propel guests through the attraction

Join us tomorrow for the March 22nd Moment of Disney Bliss.