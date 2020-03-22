Toy Fair 2020: Disney Learning by Carson Dellosa Education

by | Mar 22, 2020 11:17 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Carson Dellosa Education has been a leader in at-home education products for years. Disney recently recognized the brand by partnering with them for a new line of Disney Learning products perfect for kids to help them with math, reading, and even complete elementary school grades. This new line of Disney-themed education products will launch in April and many of these items are available for pre-order.

Grade workbooks are available for Preschool through Third Grade, with educational activities featuring Disney characters to help kids learn the content they need to know.

Trace with Me: Write and Wipe activity books allow kids to repeat the activities by using a dry-erase marker on vinyl sheets. These are available in pre-handwriting, letters, sight words, and cursive letters themed to specific Disney films like Frozen and Coco.

Take-Along Tablets include Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel brands on topics like ABCs, 123s, Subtraction, and Addition. These help parents work with their kids on the go to help you spend quality time with your kids on the go while also helping them work on academic advancement.

The other offering is flash cards, which extend to an even older age group. The flash cards can help with learning colors and shapes, the alphabet, addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division with themed cards branded to The Lion King, Spider-Man, Avengers, Star Wars, and Toy Story 4.

I wish these types of Disney branded education tools had been around when I was a kid. I struggled with learning multiplication and would’ve been more motivated if I had cool Disney flash cards to motivate me. Whether your kids need some extra help or you want to help them stay ahead of the curve, there’s no better way to marry their interests with academics than with the Disney Learning line of products from Carson Dellosa Education.

Click here for more of our Toy Fair 2020 fun finds.

 
 
