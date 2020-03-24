MCU Marathon Live Blog: “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

After 23 movies, clocking in at a little over 50 hours, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become so massive that even just watching it in its entirety is quite an undertaking. But that is exactly what I am planning to do. Over the next two plus days, I will be watching every movie in the MCU and you can follow along with a different live blog for each film.
Join me in watching Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Mike is a writer that has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”