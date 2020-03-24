Quiz: Name the Disneyland Attraction Based on One Line
Mar 24, 2020
Think you’re a Disneyland expert? Let’s find out. Can you guess which Disneyland attraction each of these lines are from?
Hang on to them hats and glasses, 'cause this here's the wildest ride in the wilderness
Mark Twain
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
Peter Pan's Flight
Splash Mountain
Continue >> Lions, and tigers, and Tiki birds!
Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
Jungle Cruise
Disneyland Railroad
Haunted Mansion
Continue >>
Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
Jungle Cruise
Pirates of the Caribbean
Haunted Mansion
Continue >> And there's the most famous landmark in these parts
Mark Twain
Storybookland Canal Boats
Jungle Cruise
Disneyland Railroad
Referring to Winnie the Pooh
Continue >> With this disguise I'll fool them all
Peter Pan's Flight
Splash Mountain
Snow White's Scary Adventures
Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln
Spoken by the queen / witch
Continue >> Why did it have to be tourists?
Mr. Toad's Wild Ride
Indiana Jones Adventure
Haunted Mansion
Jungle Cruise
Continue >> I wonder what happened to Rosita?
Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
Pinocchio's Daring Journey
Roger Rabbit's Cartoon Spin
Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
Continue >>
Haunted Mansion
Splash Mountain
Peter Pan's Flight
Pirates of the Caribbean
Continue >> Look, mama, look! I’m a kite!
Peter Pan's Flight
Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Splash Mountain
Pinocchio's Daring Journey
Spoken by Roo early in the Blustery Day scene
Continue >>
Snow White's Scary Adventures
Mr. Toad's Wild Ride
Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln
Continue >> Which attraction is this line: Disneyland Not too good
