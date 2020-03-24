Europe and UK React to Disney+

March 24th saw the rollout of Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. As one would expect, the magic is overflowing around the world and we’ve been checking in on some of the global reactions on Twitter. Here are a few of our favorites from each country.

UK and Ireland

#MyFirstStream: My puppy is watching the live-action Lady And The Tramp on #DisneyPlusUK with me! 💚🐶🍝🔊 pic.twitter.com/vwb9Izfqhh — 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐲-𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 🌙✨ (@coldcasewitch) March 24, 2020

This puppo is watching the live-action Lady and the Tramp, a Disney+ Original.

After another long day at work the long awaited moment is here and the first programme I’m watching on disneyplus is the imagineering story. So bloody excited #disneyplus #disney #imagineeringstory #imagineering… https://t.co/Gke947vRyX — Dreaming of Disney 247 (@rachyleigh30) March 24, 2020

The Imagineering Story already has a big fan abroad.

Frozen 2 is NOT available on the UK version of #DisneyPlus, even though it IS available on the US version.. Hmm 🤔 What's up with that, @DisneyPlusUK ?! pic.twitter.com/7gbThxM3Mq — Matt Dearnley (@MattJDearnley) March 24, 2020

A bit of disappointment, Frozen 2 is not yet available on Disney+ in the UK.

#DisneyPlusUK Imagine waiting 5 months to watch mandalorian and they only release the first 2 episodes 🤬 — Farhaan (@Farhaan_BD) March 24, 2020

And it turns out The Mandalorian only dropped the first two episodes and will release one episode per week rather than giving international countries the full first season. This is how it was released in the US as well, but they’ve already had major plot points spoiled on Twitter.

Pounds well spent.

Italy

“Addio” in Italian means “Goodbye” and this user is going to be pretty busy watching Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers, known in Italy as Cip & Clop: Agenti Speciali.

“I’m screaming” as this user is about to binge watch Gargoyles.

#DisneyPlus Qualcun altro ha questo problema o sono solo io sfigata? pic.twitter.com/UooTXnRskG — G. (@_CallmeG_) March 24, 2020

Oops! Ralph may have broken the internet in Italy.

Spain

Con #DisneyPlus llega el empujón que nos faltaba para sobrellevar este momento crítico. Y aquí estoy, reunido con mi squad ¿Y vosotrxs, con qué película o serie habéis estrenado esta maravilla de plataforma? pic.twitter.com/WYwD34Xbbd — Javi (@Villajoz) March 24, 2020

“With Disney+ comes the push that we needed to get through this critical moment.”

“Yujuuuuuu” translates to a childlike expression of great joy in Spanish.

Los documentales sobre el mundo Disney son una pasada!!! Hasta el de las bodas 💖💖#DisneyPlus — J de Arendelle (@JArendelle) March 24, 2020

This subscriber is full of love after watching Disney Fairy Tale Weddings.

Germany

Someone in Germany is excited for some early 2000’s Disney Channel content. That’s So Raven translates to “Raven Looks Through.”

"The world according to Jeff Goldblum" hat übrigen alles was eine gute Serie braucht: – Jeff Goldblum#DisneyPlus #Disney — Sebastian Brüne (@M0rpinator) March 24, 2020

How does The World According to Jeff Goldblum play internationally? Apparently very well. This tweet translates to “The world According to Jeff Goldblum has everything a good series needs.”

Multiple countries are noticing that the dubbed version they grew up with has been replaced with a new dub, like The Little Mermaid in German.

Switzerland

“5 worlds, 1 destination.”

Hey @disneyplus, we live in Switzerland and it looks like German is our main language on your plateform. Any date on when our other national languages will be available? Our 4 y.o is familiar with French and Spanish but not with German. So she’s excited but lost in translation 😅 — Flavien Champsaur (@FChampsaur) March 24, 2020

Switzerland has four national languages, German, French, Italian and Romansh. Looks like Disney has some work to do to make Disney+ work for all its residents.

Austria:

#DisneyPlus is great!!!!! 😊😊😊. but sadly has no 80s or 90s Spiderman animated series and only 3seasons of Agents of shield on #DisneyPlus Austria🇦🇹 — Robertoo (@Roberto22117551) March 24, 2020

Due to international streaming rights, the experience isn’t the same for everyone.

Just like when Disney+ launched here in the US, there were some bugs to work out and they did a great job pushing updates and listening to feedback. I have no doubt they’ll do the same, but overall the reaction seems positive. There’s also a few tweets from countries that are still waiting expressing their wishes for Disney to announce a date for areas like Poland and Brazil. Hopefully, they won’t have to wait long.

