Europe and UK React to Disney+

by | Mar 24, 2020 11:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

March 24th saw the rollout of Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. As one would expect, the magic is overflowing around the world and we’ve been checking in on some of the global reactions on Twitter. Here are a few of our favorites from each country.

UK and Ireland

This puppo is watching the live-action Lady and the Tramp, a Disney+ Original.

The Imagineering Story already has a big fan abroad.

A bit of disappointment, Frozen 2 is not yet available on Disney+ in the UK.

And it turns out The Mandalorian only dropped the first two episodes and will release one episode per week rather than giving international countries the full first season. This is how it was released in the US as well, but they’ve already had major plot points spoiled on Twitter.

Pounds well spent.

Italy

“Addio” in Italian means “Goodbye” and this user is going to be pretty busy watching Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers, known in Italy as Cip & Clop: Agenti Speciali.

“I’m screaming” as this user is about to binge watch Gargoyles.

Oops! Ralph may have broken the internet in Italy.

Spain

“With Disney+ comes the push that we needed to get through this critical moment.”

“Yujuuuuuu” translates to a childlike expression of great joy in Spanish.

This subscriber is full of love after watching Disney Fairy Tale Weddings.

Germany

Someone in Germany is excited for some early 2000’s Disney Channel content. That’s So Raven translates to “Raven Looks Through.”

How does The World According to Jeff Goldblum play internationally? Apparently very well. This tweet translates to “The world According to Jeff Goldblum has everything a good series needs.”

Multiple countries are noticing that the dubbed version they grew up with has been replaced with a new dub, like The Little Mermaid in German.

Switzerland

“5 worlds, 1 destination.”

Switzerland has four national languages, German, French, Italian and Romansh. Looks like Disney has some work to do to make Disney+ work for all its residents.

Austria:

Due to international streaming rights, the experience isn’t the same for everyone.

Just like when Disney+ launched here in the US, there were some bugs to work out and they did a great job pushing updates and listening to feedback. I have no doubt they’ll do the same, but overall the reaction seems positive. There’s also a few tweets from countries that are still waiting expressing their wishes for Disney to announce a date for areas like Poland and Brazil. Hopefully, they won’t have to wait long.

