Disney Parks Recipes – Cookies ‘n Cream Bread Pudding

by | Mar 27, 2020 7:06 AM Pacific Time

Today marks the debut of the new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef on Disney+. This new series invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish. Take a look at an exclusive clip from the new series.

With Be Our Chef in mind, we’ve decided to revisit some old Disney Parks favorites, and follow Disney’s recipes to recreate those dishes at home.

Cookies ‘n Cream Bread Pudding

This delicious dessert was offered during “Get Your Ears On – A Mickey and Minnie Celebration at Disneyland Resort” last year. It was found at the Pacific Wharf Cafe in Disney California Adventure. Sadly, it is no longer available at the park but the Disney Parks Blog has shared the recipe so you can enjoy this tasty treat at home.

What you’ll need:

  • 1 lb. loaf day-old Italian bread
  • 5 large eggs
  • 1 ½ cups sugar
  • 4 cups half and half
  • 1 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 24 chocolate sandwich cookies, quartered

The Disney recipe also provides ingredients for toppings. We cheated a bit and simply used a can of whipped cream. We also skipped out on the drizzle of sweetened condensed milk as the bread pudding is plenty sweet as it is. We did however used the crushed cookies. Here are the ingredients you will need for the toppings as Disney calls for:

  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 12 chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 9×13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

2) Cut bread into one-inch cubes and place in large mixing bowl. Set aside.

3) Combine eggs, sugar, half and half, and vanilla extract in a medium mixing bowl. Whisk until fluffy.

4) Pour over cubed bread, stirring gently to mix. Set aside for 15 minutes and allow egg mixture to soak into bread.

5) Gently stir in chocolate sandwich cookies.

6) Pour bread pudding mixture into prepared baking pan and spread out evenly.

7) Bake for 45-50 minutes, until top has set and a thermometer placed in the center reads 165°F.

8)Cool for 15 minutes.

Topping:

9) Whip heavy whipping cream in bowl of an electric mixer fitted with whisk attachment until medium peaks form.

10) Drizzle each serving with 1-2 teaspoons of sweetened condensed milk.

11) Top each serving with 2 tablespoons whipped cream and 1 tablespoon of crushed chocolate sandwich cookies.

Serving:

When serving the Cookies ‘n Cream Bread Pudding, Disney Parks Blog recommends using a Mickey-shaped cookie cutter to create each serving. We unfortunately don’t own a Mickey-shaped cookie cutter (I know, we should change that) so we had to get a little creative to add Mickey to our dessert. A simple whipped cream Mickey adds just a touch of Disney to the finished product.

Want to make more of your favorite Disney Parks recipes? Check back every Friday when new episodes of Be Our Chef hit Disney+ as we provide some more great Disney treats for you to make at home.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
