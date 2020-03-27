Disney+ Watch Guide: March 27th-April 2nd

A brand-new competition series starts this week on Disney+ with Be Our Chef, hosted by Angela Kinsey. In addition to new episodes of ongoing exclusives, the service adds five library titles on April 1st and it’s not a joke. Our Library Highlights this week celebrates a different holiday every day through Disney+ and we’re celebrating the launch of Be Our Chef with some films and shorts starring some of Disney’s most lovable chefs.
New Exclusives
Be Our Chef – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”
“In this Cinderella inspired challenge, the first two families, the Merrill family and Robbins family, are asked to magically transform a classic comfort food into a gourmet meal.”
Disney Insider – “Diary Days, Making Mulan, Animation Legends”
“Creating Diary of a Future President. Directing Mulan. Legends of the Disney Animation Vault.”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Deal No Deal”
“Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”
“Hurricane Maria survivor, Gloriene surprises her husband of 13 years with a vow renewal and a sizzling performance by Latin Grammy winner Pedro Capo. Brieanna & Tyler celebrate a fairy tale with an Alice in Wonderland themed wedding.”
Shop Class – “Boulder Bash”
“Teams are challenged with putting a modern twist on the classic picnic table.”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”
“Research and Development Imagineer Morgan Pope helps create the next generation of robotics. With a focus on precision controlled movements to advance how robots could be utilized in the parks, Morgan is always anticipating the next big breakthrough that will astound Disney parkgoers.”
Disney Family Sundays – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”
“This craft inspired by Pixar's Ratatouille is going to be old hat for the Crownholm family.”
New on Disney+
April 1st
Frankenweenie
Tim Burton’s feature-length stop motion remake of Frankenweenie arrives on Disney+ in glorious black & white. The live-action original is available, too.
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
Jennifer Garner plays a woman desperate to be a mother whose wish comes true when a boy named Timothy mysteriously appears in her garden.
Mars Needs Moms
Robert Zemeckis produced this motion capture adventure about a boy who sets out on a quest to save his mom when she is abducted by martians, based on a children’s book of the same name.
Prom
This teenage romantic comedy was a 2011 attempt to recapture the Jon Hughes magic while drawing inspiration from films like Love, Actually where several disconnected stories merge together by the end.
Doctor Dolittle
Fox’s 1998 remake of Doctor Dolittle starring Eddie Murphy returns to Disney+ alongside its 2001 sequel.
Library Highlights
Celebrate the Launch of “Be Our Chef”
The following shorts and films all feature chefs, cooking, or the song “Be Our Guest.”
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, March 27th – National Crafting Month – Andi Mack
- Saturday, March 28th – Respect Your Cat Day – That Darn Cat
- Sunday, March 29th – National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day – Wizards of Waverly Place
- Monday, March 30th – National Doctor’s Day – Marvel’s Doctor Strange
- Tuesday, March 31st – National Prom Day – High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Wednesday, April 1st – April Fool’s Day – The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Thursday, April 2nd – World Autism Awareness Day – Pixar’s Loop
Alex has been blogging about Disney films since 2009 after a lifetime of fandom. He joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and covers films across all of Disney’s brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Fox, in addition to books, music, toys, consumer products, and food. You can hear his voice as a member of the Laughing Place Podcast and his face can be seen on Laughing Place’s YouTube channel where he unboxes stuff.