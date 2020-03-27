Disney+ Watch Guide: March 27th-April 2nd

A brand-new competition series starts this week on Disney+ with Be Our Chef, hosted by Angela Kinsey. In addition to new episodes of ongoing exclusives, the service adds five library titles on April 1st and it’s not a joke. Our Library Highlights this week celebrates a different holiday every day through Disney+ and we’re celebrating the launch of Be Our Chef with some films and shorts starring some of Disney’s most lovable chefs.

New Exclusives

Be Our Chef – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

“In this Cinderella inspired challenge, the first two families, the Merrill family and Robbins family, are asked to magically transform a classic comfort food into a gourmet meal.”

Disney Insider – “Diary Days, Making Mulan, Animation Legends”

“Creating Diary of a Future President. Directing Mulan. Legends of the Disney Animation Vault.”

“Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.”

“Hurricane Maria survivor, Gloriene surprises her husband of 13 years with a vow renewal and a sizzling performance by Latin Grammy winner Pedro Capo. Brieanna & Tyler celebrate a fairy tale with an Alice in Wonderland themed wedding.”

“Teams are challenged with putting a modern twist on the classic picnic table.”

“Research and Development Imagineer Morgan Pope helps create the next generation of robotics. With a focus on precision controlled movements to advance how robots could be utilized in the parks, Morgan is always anticipating the next big breakthrough that will astound Disney parkgoers.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

“This craft inspired by Pixar's Ratatouille is going to be old hat for the Crownholm family.”

New on Disney+

April 1st

Tim Burton’s feature-length stop motion remake of Frankenweenie arrives on Disney+ in glorious black & white. The live-action original is available, too.

Jennifer Garner plays a woman desperate to be a mother whose wish comes true when a boy named Timothy mysteriously appears in her garden.

Robert Zemeckis produced this motion capture adventure about a boy who sets out on a quest to save his mom when she is abducted by martians, based on a children’s book of the same name.

This teenage romantic comedy was a 2011 attempt to recapture the Jon Hughes magic while drawing inspiration from films like Love, Actually where several disconnected stories merge together by the end.

Doctor Dolittle

Fox’s 1998 remake of Doctor Dolittle starring Eddie Murphy returns to Disney+ alongside its 2001 sequel.

Library Highlights

Celebrate the Launch of “Be Our Chef”

The following shorts and films all feature chefs, cooking, or the song “Be Our Guest.”

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

