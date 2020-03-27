Moment of Disney Bliss: Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Walt Disney World

Today is March 27, 2020 and we find ourselves at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. There are two E-ticket attractions at the park that promise a thrilling adventure through some kind of mine, but today we’re going into the one where a million diamonds shine.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Walt Disney World Facts and Fun

Opened in 2014 as part of the New Fantasyland Expansion

Several figures from Magic Kingdom’s closed Snow White’s Scary Adventure attraction were placed in this new one: figures of Grumpy, Bashful, Doc, Happy, and Sleepy were placed in the final cottage scene, and two vultures were placed near the entrance of the mine.

The shadows of the Dwarfs marching homeward along the track on the lift inside of the mine were rotoscoped from the scene in the original film where the Dwarfs march across a log bridge, singing “…home from work we go.”

The land that the attraction sits on was once a shimmering lagoon and home to the fan-favorite 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

