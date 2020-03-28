Toy Fair 2020: Disney Diamond Dotz

Diamond Dotz is an art craft that is relaxing and fun, where crafters add sparkly dots to a canvas to create art. They recently acquired a Disney license and we were dazzled by their display at Toy Fair, to say the least. Here are a few of the fun projects Disney fans can create with Disney Diamond Dotz.

From Mickey Mouse and his gal Minnie, to characters from Frozen 2, these crafts make a striking impact wherever you hang them.

Donald Duck gets in on the action along with smaller Mickey Mouse, with a face or in silhouette. The Dalmatian is a personal favorite of mine.

Winnie the Pooh and his best friends from the Hundred Acre Wood are cuddled together in this charming and sparkly masterpiece.

What better way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Cinderella then by recreating her Disney dusted ball gown with Diamond Dotz?

We found Nemo! This head-on look at one of Pixar’s most enduring characters even includes his lucky fin.

The packaging for Diamond Dotz is very compact, with the canvas rolled inside a thin box.

If you’re eager to craft your own Disney Diamond Dotz project, you can find them online in addition to craft stores. Whatever you choose, we hope you have a magical and relaxing time.

