Moment of Disney Bliss: Baymax Super Exercise Expo at Shanghai Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 29, 2020 and we’re finally going to Disney’s newest park, Shanghai Disneyland, for a unique experience – The Baymax Super Exercise Expo.

Baymax Super Exercise Expo at Shanghai Disneyland Facts and Fun

Baymax is the start of the Disney animated feature Big Hero 6

Performs during the daytime in the Pepsi E-Stage in Tomorrowland

Exercises include the "Wasabi Arm Chop" and "Go Go Tomago's Leg Skate"

Kids are brought on stage to be a part of the show

