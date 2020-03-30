Say “Hello Spring” with New Animal Inspired Oh My Disney Collection from shopDisney

Spring is here and so are more colorful critters in the Oh My Disney collection! Inspired by classic Disney movies, the Oh My Disney collection is a callback to the characters and shows we grew up with. As the season begins to change, shopDisney has unveiled several fun new items featuring a fabulous pastel palette that’s perfect for spring.

Alice in Wonderland

Celebrate your unbirthday with these cute Alice-theme accessories.

Chip ‘n Dale

The mischievous chipmunks are having a ball! Put a little joy in your day with these accessories that are all about the silly brothers.

Winnie the Pooh

Pooh is almost always in a good mood, and he seems especially cheery this spring! From a stylish pencil set to comfy pajamas, Pooh inspires you to think of the good things in life.

Cuddly Critters

Can’t decide which set is your favorite? That’s okay, these items feature all of the spring creatures in one place!