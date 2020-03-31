Quiz: Name the Disney California Adventure Based on One Line

Think you’re an expert on Disney California Adventure attractions? Let’s find out. Can you guess which DCA attraction each of these lines are from? (Hint: Some of them may be from attractions that are no longer there).
There's a collect call for you. It's your new agent.
Narration at the start of the ride
Mama says carrots are good for my eyes
Of course I escaped
Said by Rocket in the pre-show
Rolled me up and down like a yo-yo
Said by the monster being interviewed
Who did that?! Who did that?!
Said by Donald after the flute hits him in the head
Radiator Springs is the rockinest place to stay
A lyric in one of the songs
We're all visitors on this planet
Said by Fillmore
Nice work pal!
In the pre-show video
Of course, sometimes I get a little confounded and confabralated
Said by Scuttle
Sorry that got a little crazy. Babies can be unpredictable.
Said by Mrs. Incredible at the end of the ride
Doobie is the co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a “hardcore” Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he’s visited them literally thousands of times.