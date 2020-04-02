Moment of Disney Bliss: Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday

Today is April 2nd. Let’s go back to Disney World for the holiday version of a Tomorrowland attraction celebrating a birthday today – Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday.

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Facts and Fun

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor opened on this day in 2007

The holiday version played during the 2019 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Parties.

Uses the same technology as Turtle Talk with Crush

Based on the Pixar hit films Monsters Inc. and Monsters University

Mike Check!

