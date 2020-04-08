Disney Puzzles Offer a Relaxing and Therapeutic Way to Spend Time While Sheltering-In-Place

As more and more families shelter-in-place, puzzle sales have surged. It makes sense when you think about it. After all, puzzles are a group activity with low levels of frustration. They allow you to forget about your troubles temporarily, focusing instead on literally putting the pieces back together. There’s a therapeutic aspect to them as well, which is why we decided to do a live stream puzzle build this past weekend with one of the puzzles our friends at Ravensburger sent us.

Ravensburger sent us three puzzles from their Disney Collector’s Edition line: Sorcerer Mickey from Fantasia, Dumbo taking a bath, and the happy ending finale from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We chose the latter for our live stream because it was such a joyous image and selfishly, we felt like we could get it done in around 8-hours since it had so many characters and colors.

We achieved our goal in a little over 8-hours and it was fun reliving this magic moment from Walt Disney’s first animated feature. The film strip reel was fun to connect as the scenes go in the order of events from the film. Afterwards, we edited our video into a relaxing 3-minute speed build for you to enjoy.

We found this puzzle build to be not only relaxing, but therapeutic. If you’re looking for new puzzles to help cure boredom during these uncertain times, Ravensburger has a plethora of options to satisfy every level of Disney fandom.