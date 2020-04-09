Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 8: Background Characters with Guest Cole Geryak

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #8: Background Characters with Guest Cole Geryak
Date: April 9th, 2020 (Recorded: April 8th, 2020)
Topics
In this eighth episode of “Who’s the Bossk?”, host Mike Celestino (Editorial Director of Star Wars content for Laughing Place) welcomes fellow LaughingPlace.com contributor Cole Geryak via Skype to discuss their favorite background and side characters from throughout the Star Wars universe.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.