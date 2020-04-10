Fun Facts We Learned About “A Goofy Movie”

As part of D23’s celebration of A Goofy Movie, D23, Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy), and Kevin Lima (director) shared some fun facts about the film. Here is some of what we learned:
- The first Goofy yell in the film is from 1947.
- Kevin Lima envisioned Max’s transformation into his dad at the start of the movie as an homage to American Werewolf in London.
- If you look closely at the school theater, there are backstage sets for Peter Pan.
- Bill Farmer has done stand-up with the voice of Bobby, Pauly Shore.
- At Goofy’s photo studio, there are plushes resembling Simba and Bambi.
- When recording his part in the “radio battle”, they didn’t play the track for Bill Farmer to ensure he would sing off-key.
- Pat Carroll (the voice of Ursula) voiced Treeny, who is seen with her husband during “On the Open Road” and singing during the Powerline concert.
- Lester Possum’s Park’s audio-animatronic and walk-around character were voiced by the film’s director Kevin Lima.
- On the map, there are many generations of Goofs and, in an early version of the film, Max and Goofy stopped at a family reunion.
- It took Bill Farmer 18 takes to get the “How many cups of sugar does it take to get to the moon?” line.
- Several studios worked on the film, including those in Los Angeles, Paris, Sydney, Madrid, and Toronto
- Powerline was conceived as a combination of Prince, Michael Jackson, and Bobby Brown
- In an early version, Goofy had a Pete induced nightmare that was told in a song called “Born to Be Bad”
Other A Goofy Movie Festivities:
- A virtual panel discussion with some of the cast and crew of the film was held
- Disney animator Mike Peraza shared how to draw Max in his Powerline outfit
- DCappella released their version of “I2I”
