Fun Facts We Learned About “A Goofy Movie”

As part of D23’s celebration of A Goofy Movie, D23, Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy), and Kevin Lima (director) shared some fun facts about the film. Here is some of what we learned:

The first Goofy yell in the film is from 1947.

Kevin Lima envisioned Max’s transformation into his dad at the start of the movie as an homage to American Werewolf in London.

If you look closely at the school theater, there are backstage sets for Peter Pan.

Bill Farmer has done stand-up with the voice of Bobby, Pauly Shore.

At Goofy’s photo studio, there are plushes resembling Simba and Bambi.

When recording his part in the “radio battle”, they didn’t play the track for Bill Farmer to ensure he would sing off-key.

Pat Carroll (the voice of Ursula) voiced Treeny, who is seen with her husband during “On the Open Road” and singing during the Powerline concert.

Lester Possum’s Park’s audio-animatronic and walk-around character were voiced by the film’s director Kevin Lima.

On the map, there are many generations of Goofs and, in an early version of the film, Max and Goofy stopped at a family reunion.

It took Bill Farmer 18 takes to get the “How many cups of sugar does it take to get to the moon?” line.

Several studios worked on the film, including those in Los Angeles, Paris, Sydney, Madrid, and Toronto

Powerline was conceived as a combination of Prince, Michael Jackson, and Bobby Brown

In an early version, Goofy had a Pete induced nightmare that was told in a song called “Born to Be Bad”

Other A Goofy Movie Festivities:

A virtual panel discussion with some of the cast and crew of the film was held

Disney animator Mike Peraza shared how to draw Max in his Powerline outfit

DCappella released their version of “I2I”