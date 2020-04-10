Quiz: Name the Magic Kingdom Attraction Based on One Line
by
| Doobie Moseley Apr 10, 2020 6:14 PM Pacific Time
Think you’re an expert on Magic Kingdom attractions at Walt Disney World? Let’s find out. Can you guess which attraction each of these lines are from?
We only have high-class stuff on this show
Country Bear Jamboree
Carousel of Progress
Hall of Presidents
Enchated Tales with Belle
Wow, nine-hundred seventy-five
Haunted Mansion
Walt Disney World Speedway
Carousel of Progress
PeopleMover
Aye, but we’re loved by our mommies and dads
Liberty Square Riverboat
Pirates of the Caribbean
Carousel of Progress
Country Bear Jamboree
Let me out, let me out of here!
Splash Mountain
Enchanted Tiki Room
Pirates of the Caribbean
Haunted Mansion
Now get down from that tree!
Hall of Presidents
Splash Mountain
Tom Sawyer Island
Haunted Mansion
it’s laughter they’re after at Monsters, Incorporated
Astro Orbiter
PeopleMover
Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor
Walt Disney World Speedway
Three very simple words, we the people
Country Bear Jamboree
PeopleMover
Hall of Presidents
Liberty Square Riverboat
Welcome to the castle! Oh, come in, come in! We just love having visitors
Enchated Tales with Belle
Pirates of the Caribbean
Haunted Mansion
Enchanted Tiki Room
And now ladies and gentlemen, we have something really big for you
Under The Sea - Journey of the Little Mermaid
Enchanted Tiki Room
Carousel of Progress
Splash Mountain
I always figure it is better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt
Carousel of Progress
Enchanted Tiki Room
Hall of Presidents
Liberty Square Riverboat
Ready for more? Take one of our
or play one of our Disney Quizzes games. Disney Hangman
Doobie is the co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a “hardcore” Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he’s visited them literally thousands of times.