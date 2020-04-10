TV Review: “Alaska Animal Rescue” (Nat Geo WILD)

Explore the wilds of Alaska through three conservation groups in Alaska Animal Rescue, a brand-new series premiering on Nat Geo WILD on Saturday, April 11th. Whether by land, sea, or air, the diverse wildlife of Alaska is unlike anywhere else on earth. This new series will introduce viewers to these incredible animals and the humans who dedicate their lives to helping them thrive.

The premiere episode is called “Fly Like an Eagle,” named after a storyline that follows the team at the Alaska Raptor Center. When a Bald Eagle pierces its wing on a tree branch, Dr. Victoria Vosburg gets the fire department involved and climbs up the ladder herself to help free the bird, which they name Skewer. The best case scenario would be to rehabilitate Skewer and release him back into the wild, but with such severe injuries, that may not be possible.

The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center is another organization that plays a big part in the series. In the premiere episode, viewers will fall in love with two baby muskoxen who were orphaned in the wild and could become part of the herd at their reserve. The second episode, “Wolf Watch” (airing April 18th), is named after their pack of wolves as the team tries to get to the bottom of a mysterious injury for one of their females.

The third organization is the Alaska SeaLife Center where Aquarists work to rehabilitate and/or study all manner of sealife. This includes a giant pacitic octopus named Pat who was raised in the center and is now ready to be reintroduced to the wild and a baby injured spotted seal. They are sometimes called to action to help out with relocation, such as a sick elephant seal who keeps returning to a dock near a construction site. The team works to find a safer location for the animal to rest and recover.

Because Alaska Animal Rescue follows three very different organizations, the show feels much more diverse than I expected going in. I found myself being completely captivated by these incredible animals and the devoted caregivers who work tirelessly to help them thrive. It’s an inspiring series that will make you feel good about humanity.

Executive Produced by Jeff Corwin, Alaska Animal Rescue offers a fascinating look into the wildlife of the region and the stewards of their land. It’s inspiring and uplifting, exactly what the world needs right now. Best of all, it’s family friendly and will give you something to talk about after each episode.

I give Alaska Animal Rescue 5 out of 5 baby muskoxen drinking from a bottle.

Alaska Animal Rescue premieres Saturday, April 11th, at 9:00 pm ET on Nat Geo WILD.