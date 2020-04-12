Moment of Disney Bliss: Easter Parade at the Magic Kingdom

Happy Easter everyone! Today, let’s throwback to 2014 and the Magic Kingdom Easter Parade. Beautiful!

Easter Parade Facts and Fun

The parade was actually a pre-parade before the regular afternoon parade

Features Daisy, Rabbit, Thumper, Ms. Bundy and Clara Cluck

At one time, Disney televised their annual Easter Parade

