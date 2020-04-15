TV Review – Mrs. America

Political drama is a tricky genre to execute. Regardless of the issue or issues they depict, viewers are likely going to be divided by the subject matter. This is the case for the latest addition to the FX on Hulu lineup, Mrs. America, which tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly.

Despite the fact that viewers are likely to be divided by the issues on which a political drama focuses, the hope is that they can see past the topic and see how well made it might be. Mrs. America is very well made. The new nine-episode limited series plays more like feature film that would certainly garner some Oscar buzz.

Perhaps the primary reason for the success of this series is the incredible cast, led by Cate Blanchett, who also executive produces. She is joined by a very impressive list of talent that includes Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Tracey Ullman, John Slattery and James Marsden.

Blanchett and Byrne truly standout as powerhouse characters on the opposing sides of the issue. In fact, both of them almost effortlessly draw you in to becoming invested in their lives, whether you agree with them or not. You may find yourself rooting for both of them on a personal level.

They are complimented perfectly by the aforementioned cast which creates a host of characters for viewers to both love and hate.

Of course, the story itself is full of drama, and will certainly draw you in. It may be a bit slow at first and of course it’s all based in politics, so there’s very little in the way of action. Still, some very witty dialogue and the cast’s delivery of such is more than enough to make you gasp or crack a smile every once in a while.

Even if you are not someone who is particularly well-versed in politics, there is still plenty to enjoy about Mrs. America. For example, you may not be familiar with the topics being discussed, but it’s still easily recognizable when a previously underestimated character proves her intellect is actually a level or two above everyone else in the room, and that’s always fun to watch.

Another, less obvious, aspect this series does very well is music. Both the soundtrack, which is loaded with 70s hits, and the score are expertly executed. Every scene feels perfectly complimented by a beloved song or original composition, again giving it more of a feather film vibe than a limited series.

Mrs. America is far from the most exciting thing you can find on TV today and it certainly falls into a genre that is not everyone's favorite. It is however, very well made and features an incredibly talented cast. Even is this isn’t something you would normally watch, it’s likely to get you hooked sooner rather than later.

Mrs. America is streaming now exclusively on FX on Hulu.