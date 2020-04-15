Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 9: Skywalking with Guests Sarah and Richard Woloski

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #9: Skywalking with Guests Sarah and Richard Woloski
Date: April 15th, 2020 (Recorded: April 14th, 2020)
In this ninth episode of “Who’s the Bossk?”, special call-in guests Sarah Woloski and Richard Woloski (of the popular Skywalking Through Neverland Star Wars / Disney podcast) help cheer up host Mike Celestino with fascinating stories and funny observations about their experiences in the Star Wars fan community.
Sarah is donating AND selling face masks! Email [email protected] if you’re interested. Each mask comes with a pipe cleaner for the nose and pocket for a filter.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.