Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 9: Skywalking with Guests Sarah and Richard Woloski

Date: April 15th, 2020 (Recorded: April 14th, 2020)

In this ninth episode of “Who’s the Bossk?”, special call-in guests Sarah Woloski and Richard Woloski (of the popular Skywalking Through Neverland Star Wars / Disney podcast) help cheer up host Mike Celestino with fascinating stories and funny observations about their experiences in the Star Wars fan community.

Sarah is donating AND selling face masks! Email [email protected] if you’re interested. Each mask comes with a pipe cleaner for the nose and pocket for a filter.

