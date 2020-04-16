Q-Fig Miles Morales Collectible Available For Pre-Order Through Entertainment Earth

Marvel fans who swing into the Spider-Verse will find several iterations of the hero known as Spider-Man. No matter which is your favorite, we all love the web slingers for various reasons. Q-Figs by Quantum Mechanix is highlighting Ultimate Spider-Man, Miles Morales with a new figure that will be available in January 2021. The 4-inch collectible features the teenage hero showing off his acrobatic skills and losing his homework in the process! Fans can pre-order the Miles Morales figure through Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Spider-Man Miles Morales

A New York City teenager is bitten by a genetically engineered spider, giving him superhuman powers and abilities! He decides to take on the mantle of Spider-Man and protect the city he loves, but this isn't Peter Parker. This is Ultimate Spider-Man, Miles Morales!

This dynamic Q-Fig captures Miles Morales sprinting across the rooftops of the city just as he uses his web-shooters to spell out "Spidey", in case anyone wasn't sure who saved the day.

Featured in his darker costume with his parkour flair, Miles races to stop would-be villains as his homework flies out of his backpack and his headphones close by.

Inspired by the Marvel Spider-Verse comic books, the Miles Morales Q-Fig Elite Diorama is a feat of engineering and creativity never seen before in Spider-Man collectible!

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Q-Fig Elite Diorama stands approximately 4-inches tall including the display base and webbing.