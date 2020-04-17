Disney+ Watch Guide: April 17-23

by | Apr 17, 2020 8:31 AM Pacific Time

Welcome to another exciting week on Disney+! This week marks the finale of Shop Class, finally revealing which team won the bracket challenge. Lots of new shows hit the streaming service this week, including two classic shorts and the final season of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures. And don’t forget to celebrate Earth Day this April 22nd by selecting a True-Life Adventure, Disneynature, or National Geographic program. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical!

New Exclusives

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

“Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine.”

Be Our Chef – “Curiouser and Curiouser”

“The Perez family faces the Robbins family for an "Alice in Wonderland" challenge. After meeting with Alice and The Mad Hatter and eating a Cheshire Cat’s tail at Magic Kingdom Park they must use that inspiration to prepare their very own version of a bite-sized dessert.”

Shop Class – “Build Your Own Adventure”

“The finalists vie for the title "Shop Class Champs" by building contemporary backyard forts.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Steve Sligh: Golden Oak Ranch Manager”

“Steve Sligh helps bring movies to life as Senior Manager of the Golden Oak Ranch. Historically, this legendary filming location has hosted Hollywood’s elite, and even served as a retreat for Walt. 60+ years later, this close-to-900-acre property still functions as a working filming location with an eye towards conservation.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”

“The Chaney family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a project inspired by Pixar’s Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.”

New on Disney+

Classic Animated Shorts

Chip & Dale’s Nutty Tales (Season 1-2)

Chip and Dale star in this short series that exists within the world of Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

Brain Games (Season 8)

The newest season of the popular game show hosted by Keegan-Michael Key joins the rest of the series on Disney+.

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)

More animal fun from Dr. Pol’s office in Michigan joins the other fifteen seasons already streaming.

Just Roll with It (Season 1) – April 19th

Disney Channel’s first show that lets the audience decide what happens next joins Disney+.

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1) – April 20th

The Fury Files – April 22nd

Nick Fury hosted these Marvel hero profile shorts on Disney XD, all of which are heading to Disney+ this week.

Jane Goodall: The Hope – April 22nd

A career spanning documentary about Dame Jane Goodall, the world famous primatologist.

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3) – April 23rd

The third and final season of Tangled: The Series completes Rapunzel’s adventures after the events of the film Tangled.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Rip Girls

This Disney Channel Original Movie about a girl rediscovering her Hawaiian heritage premiered on April 23rd, 2000.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Earth Month

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Disneynature and National Geographic.

 

Disneynature

True-Life Adventures

National Geographic

