Moment of Disney Bliss: Voyage of the Little Mermaid at Walt Disney World

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

For Today’s Moment of Disney Bliss, we’re heading to a darkened soundstage of Disney’s Hollywood Studios to go “Under The Sea” with one of the classic offerings from the park, Voyage of the Little Mermaid!

Voyage of the Little Mermaid Facts and Fun

Opened in 1992

Based on the 1989 film The Little Mermaid , this show was meant to be temporary, much like it’s predecessor “Here Come The Muppets!” but proved to be extremely popular and remains so to this day.

, this show was meant to be temporary, much like it’s predecessor “Here Come The Muppets!” but proved to be extremely popular and remains so to this day. The massive Ursula that appears on stage is another of the show’s many puppets and actually has numerous performers inside of her to perform “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

The talent of the Disney Performers has never been doubted, with Voyage of the Little Mermaid being no different. One of the original performers of Ariel went on to become Miss America in 1993.

The original Director of the show, Fran Soeder, also directed the similar show “The Legend of the Lion King” at Magic Kingdom, and returned to the Studios’ Backlot for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame: A Musical Adventure.”

Join us tomorrow for the April 19th Moment of Disney Bliss.