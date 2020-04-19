TV Recap: “The Simpsons” Season 31, Episode 18 – “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby”

by | Apr 19, 2020 9:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hello and welcome to a new feature on Laughing Place wherein we recap new episodes of The Simpsons on FOX. This week’s installment, entitled “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby,” follows up on the theatrical short “Playdate with Destiny” (now viewable exclusively on Disney+) by reintroducing Maggie’s infant boyfriend Hudson.

Chalkboard gag: “SCHOOL ONLINE” with Bart notably absent from the room.

Couch gag: Our favorite family is revealed to be wearing virtual reality headsets after we see them perform a series of death-defying stunts in highly stylized animation.

The episode proper begins with Marge Simpson (voiced by Julie Kavner) strolling baby Maggie through the Springfield park, which is characteristically run-down. “Maybe we should find a new playground,” she says to her daughter. At an upper-class park, they find Hudson, with whom Maggie had previously bonded. Marge meets Hudson’s mother Courtney, who seems perhaps overly concerned about Maggie’s vaccination status and whether or not she had spent any time around peanuts lately. Regardless, they make a playdate for the following day. The next morning at the Simpsons’ house, Homer (Dan Castellaneta) declares he is trying to lose weight so he forgoes having pancakes for breakfast and instead simply grabs a grapefruit to go, to his family’s utter shock.

But Homer has yesterday’s pizza stashed away in his trunk, and eats it on the way to work, making the wheel greasy and causing him to crash into a tree. “Why didn’t I put on my pizza-eating gloves?” he laments. Near the roadside he encounters Cletus Spuckler (Hank Azaria), who has evidently opened a balloon-selling stall. Homer is late to a meeting at the power plant, but he still inquires about how Cletus got started selling balloons, which inspires the slack-jawed yokel to sing a parody of “The Beverly Hillbillies” theme to explain how he struck helium near his shack. Back at the plant, Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) explains to his employees that he had recently gone undercover as the fake coworker “Chip Incognito”– basically just Burns wearing a moustache.

Homer enters and offers Burns a balloon as an apology for being late. Smithers (also Shearer) laughs this off, but Burns is elated after popping the balloon and inhaling the now-rare helium. After being  inquired about where he came by the gas-filled toy, Homer tells Burns about Cletus’s new business, and is rewarded with the Employee of the Months Award– the first human after a long line of released hounds. Back at home, Maggie is in love and Marge doesn’t think it could get any cuter until a butterfly takes the place of the bow on the baby’s head. Then Santa’s Little Helper eats the butterfly and Home thinks that’s pretty cute too.

Burns and Smithers visit Cletus who explains his delay by saying, “I can’t very well open the door with an unloaded shotgun.” Burns offers Cletus a tin cup full of dimes in exchange for his helium supply (and the land it sits on), but Cletus demands the billionaire drink with him instead. Upon imbibing the moonshine, Mr. Burns enters into a very amusing old-fashioned cartoon-dance dream sequence and wakes up later in his office, dazed. “Perhaps it takes an idiot to catch an idiot,” he says as Homer enters the room. But Homer doesn’t want to cheat Cletus out of his house, so the hired goons start beating him up until he relents.

Marge brings Maggie to the playdate at Courtney’s huge, futuristic home with tile personally installed by I.M. Pei, Aibo-driven toddler sleds, and the Mario Bros. as “inefficient” plumbers. Courtney makes Marge fill out a sexual history questionnaire, but it isn’t until she baby-proofs Maggie’s hair that Marge gets fed up, takes her daughter, and leaves. In Springfield’s more rural area, Homer finds Cletus tapping a corked rock for helium and relates to him via their shared stupidity. Mr. Burns is talking to Homer via a wireless radio and an earbud, making him repeat everything he says, which goes predictably wrong. Still, Homer and Cletus become fast friends, introducing each other and shaking hands. Surely they’ve met many times before over the past thirty years, but apparently they’ve both forgotten.

Cletus takes Homer catfishing (literally), invites him to a Spuckler Family Fish Fry, and gives him a Hillbilly Handshake (just more dance-inducing moonshine). “I consider you family now, which is not really that select a circle,” he says. When Homer returns to his car, Mr. Burns is hiding behind his car’s antenna and says, “No one screws anybody half over,” insisting that Homer follow through on conning the Spucklers out of their land. Later, Marge and Homer compare their days over pillow talk, with Marge admitting she didn’t tell Maggie about Hudson’s birthday party because she doesn’t like the baby’s mother. Maggie overhears this and storms away, furious.

At the “Balloons What Float” stand, Mr. Burns demands Homer get his contract signed, so Homer claims to Cletus it is a “friendship certificate,” which he does not hesitate to believe is on the up-and-up. “What’s up-and-up is the helium business,” Cletus says, following that with, “I signs with an ‘X’ ‘cause that’s the kind of iPhone I got.” But Homer stops Cletus before he can sign and tells him it was all a trick. Fortunately Cletus is incredibly forgiving about the matter: “Gettin’ mad at city folk is like gettin’ mad at your six-year-old for not cleanin’ her gun.” There’s a standoff between Burns’s goons and Cletus’s shotgun-toting children, though it ends quickly with Burns inhaling more helium, floating away, and getting caught in some nearby power lines.

Marge decides to bring Maggie back to Hudson, saying she’s not going to be the villain in this romantic comedy. Meeting back up with Courtney at the fancy park, Marge says, “The one thing we have in common is that we’re willing to pretend we like each other for our children.” Maggie and Huson get baby-married and move into the playground’s plastic house. Then in the coda, Homer and Cletus sing a parody of Queen’s “You’re My Best Friend” through a hanging-out montage while Smithers returns to the balloon stand to buy a still-floating Mr. Burns back and carry him away.

Next week: “Warrin’ Priests”

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend