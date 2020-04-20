Finding Disney Fun at Home: Find Pascal with 3D Papercraft

Find Pascal! Did you know that Rapunzel’s little chameleon pal can be found hiding along a stream at the base of her tower in the Magic Kingdom? Or in the rafters at Rapunzel’s Royal Table aboard the Disney Magic?

We decided to bring the hunt for Pascal home with help from the Disney.com 3D Pascal Papercraft

Print the pattern on white paper and color it -or- print the pattern on colored paper.

We used a white and brown color pencils for Pascal’s eyes.

Folding and gluing the dimensional chameleon was a bit challenging due to the awkward shape. I used a clothespin to help hold portions as the glue set. And found it helpful to use a small plastic card like a gift card or ID to establish crisp folds for the figure’s tabs.

Once completed, Pascal hid on the ceiling fan and on the bookshelf.

Using magnets Pascal appears to walk across our wall map.

Find Pascal is one of the many crafts you can find on Disney Family Crafts. Have fun!