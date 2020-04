Moment of Disney Bliss: Rope Drop at Disneyland Paris

A little something different today as we’re off to Disneyland Paris to experience their rope drop which is given in multiple languages. This particular one was recorded on April 12, 2019, Disneyland Paris’ 27th birthday.

