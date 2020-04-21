Daily Disney Drop: April 22, 2020

While COVID-19 continues to impact all of us, many parts of Disney are continuing to release new content, hosting live-streams, and entertaining us through various means. Here is our Daily Disney Drop for April 22th, 2020

12:01am PT: Mrs. America: “Betty” becomes available through FX on Hulu

As Stop ERA grows and gains media attention, Betty Friedan, the mother of the Feminist movement, makes it her mission to take down Phyllis.

7:00am PT: Limited edition Earth Day pins are available at shopDisney

9:00am PT: Live workout with Xtend Barre Founder Andrea Rogers on Good Morning America’s Instagram

9:00am ET/PT: Amphibia Marathon on Disney XD

11:00am PT: Amazing Animals with Lucy Cooke on National Geographic Education YouTube

Lucy Cooke is a zoologist, an author of best-selling books about animals, and an award-winning documentary filmmaker. Join her for a closer look at the amazing and misunderstood animals she’s met in her career.

2:00pm PT: Interview with Sam Maggs on Marvel’s Instagram

2:00pm ET/PT: BUNK’D: “Water Under the Dock” on Disney Channel

Destiny organizes a dance to raise money to clean up Lake Kikiwaka.

2:30pm ET/PT: BUNK’D: “Lake Rancid” on Disney Channel

A magazine wants to do a story on Destiny’s community service.

3:00pm ET/PT: Born in China on Disney XD

3:00pm ET/PT: Big City Greens “Park Pandemonium/Cricket’s Biscuits” on Disney Channel

When Gramma refuses to join Tilly’s planned activities at the city park, Tilly tries making her jealous.

3:25pm ET/PT: Big City Greens “Level Up/Wild Side” on Disney Channel

Cricket’s wild side takes over when Bill is unable to replicate their old camping trips.

3:50pm ET/PT: Monkey Kingdom on Disney Channel

4:00pm ET/PT: Photo Ark: Rarest Creatures on National Geographic.

5:00pm ET/PT: Galapagos on National Geographic

5:15pm ET/PT: Penguins on Disney Channel

8:00pm ET/PT: Born Wild: The Next Generation on National Geographic

A look at the planet’s next generation of baby animals

8:00pm ET/PT: The Goldbergs: “Oates & Oates” on ABC

While throwing a telethon at their college to raise money for Earth Day, Barry attempts to woo Ren when he overpromises he can get Hall & Oates to perform. Meanwhile, Beverly attempts to set Bill up, but things go awry when he finds happiness with a woman he meets through Beverly’s enemy.

8:05pm PT: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Live via the Millionaire Live app

8:30pm ET/PT: Schooled: “CB Saves the Planet” on ABC

Smitten with environmental consultant Paloma, who was hired to oversee William Penn’s Earth Day activities, CB’s feelings may change when he learns she wants to stop an important construction project at the school. Meanwhile, Wilma gets a surprise after convincing Lainey that yearbook superlatives are not important.

9:00pm ET/PT: Jane Goodall: The Hope on National Geographic

Showcasing a lifetime of conservation, inspiring future generations.

9:00pm ET/PT: Motherland – Fort Salem: “Up Is Down” on Freeform

9:00pm ET/PT: American Housewife: “Senior Prank” on ABC

Against Greg’s better judgment, Katie pushes Taylor to lighten up and participate in her school’s senior prank. Meanwhile, Anna-Kat asks Oliver to give Franklin (Evan O’Toole) a makeover so he won’t embarrass himself at a classmate’s party.

9:30pm ET/PT: Single Parents: “A Night in Camarillo” on ABC

Will works through a difficult situation after he learns something about Angie’s new boyfriend, Colin, that she won’t want to hear. Meanwhile, Poppy and Douglas struggle to see eye-to-eye about their future, and the kids are home alone for the first time with Graham in charge

10:00pm ET/PT: What We Do in the Shadows: “Brain Scrambles” on FX

The vampires attend their first human Super Bowl party, while Guillermo’s search for virgins uncovers a deadly threat.

10:00pm ET/PT: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on ABC

10:20pm ET/PT: Raven’s Home: “Dressed to Express” on Disney Channel

Nia changes her personal style in an effort to fit in with the school’s new conservation club. When the leader still doesn’t let her join, Nia sets out to find another way she can make a difference in the school.

10:45pm ET/PT: Sydney to the Max: “Going the Green Mile” on Disney Channel

In an effort to save the planet, Sydney and her friends stage a student protest to convince the cafeteria to go green. Back in the ’90s, Max and Leo fight to keep their school from getting rid of the junk food in the vending machines.

11:15pm ET/PT: Coop & Cami Ask the World: “Would You Wrather Trash a Friend?”

When Coop and Fred go on a recycling spree to prove they care about the Earth, they accidentally throw away a sculpture that was donated for Charlotte’s fundraiser.