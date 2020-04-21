Make Mine Marvel: Looking Back at “Captain Marvel: Higher, Further, Faster, More”

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is currently offering all fans free access to some of Marvel’s most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed runs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

With that in mind, I’ve decided to take a look back at these classic stories and maybe help you decide whether or not you would like to check them out. Our next series focuses on another popular character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel and the Avengers are dealing with the fallout of the Builders’ attack on the galaxy and when she’s tasked with a space mission, Carol Danvers find herself fighting yet another war in…

Captain Marvel: Higher, Further, Faster, More

The Avengers are dealing with the aftermath of an intergalactic catastrophe and reevaluating how they operate. So when Tony Stark decided it might be a good idea to send one Avenger into space to keep an eye on things and report back on any potential threats, Captain Marvel is the obvious first choice. Plus, when an unconscious alien being nearly crashlands on Earth, Carol has another task to add to her to-do list.

Of course, what kind of comic would this be if that mission went smoothly. It doesn’t take long for Cap to encounter some enemies and even the Guardians of the Galaxy. Soon after that, she finds herself in the middle of a political struggle between an intergalactic empire and a planet full of refugees.

Now, with a handful of new allies, Captain Marvel finds herself in a fight in which she probably shouldn’t be involved. But Carol can’t simply ignore her moral compass and the fact that what she sees going on with this planet is wrong. Plus, she’s never been one to back down from a fight.

This comic arc doesn’t necessarily include any immediate consequences for Earth or the rest of the heroes we know and love, much like “Fantastic Four: Fourever” (at least for the Earth part). It may be a bit difficult to get as invested in this story as you would in others, because of the lack of involvement of other familiar characters.

With that being said though, it is still a very interesting story and that lack of other characters really allows writer Kelly Sue DeConnick to zero in on Carol Danvers and let the readers get inside her head. Plus, it’s not like the story doesn’t feature at least a few familiar faces. The majority of the story deals with new characters, but as I mentioned earlier, the Guardians of the Galaxy do make an appearance, and Rocket is not a fan of Carol’s “cat” Chewie.

The one thing this story has working against it is the lack of a threat for Carol herself. We’ve all seen how powerful she is and she never really comes up against an opponent in this one who seems as though they could really challenge her. Still, it’s clear how much this mission means to Carol and possibility that she could fail is more than enough consequence.

If nothing else, “Higher, Further, Faster, More” is a great starting point to Captain Marvel comics. No, it doesn’t give you her origin story, but if you’re familiar with the character, this arc sets up several interesting things moving forward. For example, Carol has a few interesting relationships with those around her, including a budding romance with James Rhodes.

“Higher, Further, Faster, More” doesn’t hit quite like one of those big Marvel stories that brings all your favorite heroes together to take on a big threat. It is however, a great Captain Marvel story, and if you’re a fan of the character, you’ll certainly enjoy the specific brand of hero work she brings to the table in this one.

You can read “Captain Marvel: Higher, Further, Faster, More” for free now. And be sure to check back as we look back the rest of these classic Marvel Comics stories over the next several weeks.