Make Mine Marvel: Looking Back at “Captain Marvel: Higher, Further, Faster, More”

by | Apr 21, 2020 11:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is currently offering all fans free access to some of Marvel’s most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed runs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

With that in mind, I’ve decided to take a look back at these classic stories and maybe help you decide whether or not you would like to check them out. Our next series focuses on another popular character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel and the Avengers are dealing with the fallout of the Builders’ attack on the galaxy and when she’s tasked with a space mission, Carol Danvers find herself fighting yet another war in…

Captain Marvel: Higher, Further, Faster, More

The Avengers are dealing with the aftermath of an intergalactic catastrophe and reevaluating how they operate. So when Tony Stark decided it might be a good idea to send one Avenger into space to keep an eye on things and report back on any potential threats, Captain Marvel is the obvious first choice. Plus, when an unconscious alien being nearly crashlands on Earth, Carol has another task to add to her to-do list.

Of course, what kind of comic would this be if that mission went smoothly. It doesn’t take long for Cap to encounter some enemies and even the Guardians of the Galaxy. Soon after that, she finds herself in the middle of a political struggle between an intergalactic empire and a planet full of refugees.

Now, with a handful of new allies, Captain Marvel finds herself in a fight in which she probably shouldn’t be involved. But Carol can’t simply ignore her moral compass and the fact that what she sees going on with this planet is wrong. Plus, she’s never been one to back down from a fight.

This comic arc doesn’t necessarily include any immediate consequences for Earth or the rest of the heroes we know and love, much like “Fantastic Four: Fourever” (at least for the Earth part). It may be a bit difficult to get as invested in this story as you would in others, because of the lack of involvement of other familiar characters.

With that being said though, it is still a very interesting story and that lack of other characters really allows writer Kelly Sue DeConnick to zero in on Carol Danvers and let the readers get inside her head. Plus, it’s not like the story doesn’t feature at least a few familiar faces. The majority of the story deals with new characters, but as I mentioned earlier, the Guardians of the Galaxy do make an appearance, and Rocket is not a fan of Carol’s “cat” Chewie.

The one thing this story has working against it is the lack of a threat for Carol herself. We’ve all seen how powerful she is and she never really comes up against an opponent in this one who seems as though they could really challenge her. Still, it’s clear how much this mission means to Carol and possibility that she could fail is more than enough consequence.

If nothing else, “Higher, Further, Faster, More” is a great starting point to Captain Marvel comics. No, it doesn’t give you her origin story, but if you’re familiar with the character, this arc sets up several interesting things moving forward. For example, Carol has a few interesting relationships with those around her, including a budding romance with James Rhodes.

“Higher, Further, Faster, More” doesn’t hit quite like one of those big Marvel stories that brings all your favorite heroes together to take on a big threat. It is however, a great Captain Marvel story, and if you’re a fan of the character, you’ll certainly enjoy the specific brand of hero work she brings to the table in this one.

You can read “Captain Marvel: Higher, Further, Faster, More” for free now. And be sure to check back as we look back the rest of these classic Marvel Comics stories over the next several weeks.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend