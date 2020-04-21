Moment of Disney Bliss: Living with the Land

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Back to Epcot today four our Moment of Disney Bliss – an attraction that truly embodies Epcot’s original vision – Living with the Land.

Living with the Land Facts and Fun

Opening day attraction at Epcot (under the name Listen with the Land)

The US Department of Agriculture has a research lab within the attraction

Keep an eye out for Mickey shaped pumpkins or cucumbers

Some of the animatronics in the opening scenes were originally created for an attraction that never came to be at the Magic Kingdom – Western River Expedition

Join us tomorrow for the April 22nd Moment of Disney Bliss.