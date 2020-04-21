TV Review: “Born Wild: The Next Generation”

by | Apr 21, 2020 8:13 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

April 22nd marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and National Geographic is celebrating with a 60-minute special featuring ABC News and Good Morning America talent, plus a Marvel superhero. Born Wild: The Next Generation introduces audiences to baby animals all over the world and the researchers working hard to help them thrive. Robin Roberts is your host for this engaging and adorable celebration of the biodiversity on planet earth.

Baby lions, elephants, monkeys, bears, and whales are just a few of the animals viewers will celebrate during this Earth Day special. The first adventure is in Kenya where Nightline anchor Juju Chang joins two National Geographic Explorers for an up close look at a mother lion and her cubs. Ginger Zee travels to northern Minnesota where National Geographic Explorers are assisting with black bear research. One of the cutest moments in the entire special is when Ginger keeps the cubs warm by holding them inside her coat.

In Australia, actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor) is visiting a conservation group that rehabilitates animals. We meet a special koala named Ember who suffered bad burns during the recent bushfires and is almost ready to return to the wild, as well as an orphaned baby named Dimples. You’ll learn a lot about koalas in the process, including what a baby koala eats.

T.J. Holmes travels to northern Canada to meet a baby harp seal who has adorable white fur. Other special moments include a conservation group in Kenya that raise orphaned elephants in a way that allows them to return to the wild after completing years of education and ruins in Sri Lanka where three types of monkeys live in harmony.

A big part of the story in Born Wild: The Next Generation is about conservation. From bushfires and drought in Australia to unreliable ice for harp seals and loss of habitat for monkeys, the program educates viewers about the risks of survival for these animals in a delicate way. It never preaches, but simply makes a statement that will hopefully resonate with viewers and make them want to take action.

Born Wild: The Next Generation is a perfect way to celebrate Earth Day and National Geographic is a company that takes its message to heart every day of the year. This collaboration with talent from Good Morning America, ABC News, Nightline, and Marvel Studios feels like a homecoming celebration for National Geographic under the Disney umbrella of companies. If you’re not already watching, this is a great place to start.

I give Born Wild: The Next Generation 5 out of 5 baby koala stuffed animal companions.

Born Wild: The Next Generation premieres April 22nd at 8:00 pm on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend