Alice in Wonderland Dress Tumbles on to shopDisney

Her Universe has released a new Alice in Wonderland inspired dress on shopDisney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Alice in Wonderland Dress

“Drop into the topsy-turvy world of fine fashion in this dreamy retro-style dress by Her Universe, inspired by Walt Disney's animated classic Alice in Wonderland. The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, and Caterpillar populate a colorful print skirt, while embroidered detailing and satin trims combine to make heads spin.”