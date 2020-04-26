Toy Fair 2020: The Magical Tales (Cinderella, Frozen, Mickey Mouse)

A delightful surprise at Toy Fair this year was The Magical Tales, a company that makes books and activity kits for kids. They began working with Disney last year on two products themed to Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, a story book with ornament called “Their New Holiday Tradition” and an activity kit that included a coloring book, crayons, a wish list, stickers, an ornament craft, an Elsa cookie recipe, a puzzle, and a thank you card all for just $19.99.

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Cinderella, their next release is themed to one of the most memorable fairytales of all time. A new story called “My Gratitude Journal” will be paired with a Cinderella-themed journal that kids can write in. Kids learn lessons in kindness and counting their blessings through Cinderella’s story.

On the same theme, a “Gratitude Activity Kit” gives kids more ways to give thanks to the people in their lives. It comes with ten gratitude cards, a puzzle, a waffle recipe, stickers, a wall poster, activity pages, crayons, and a thank you card inside a storage case.

As you can see, The Magical Tales offers enchanting ways for kids to celebrate their favorite Disney characters and celebrate important moments with them. Other offerings for 2020 include a Mickey Mouse themed birthday storybook and activity kit, as well as Christmas themes with Mickey and his friends.

