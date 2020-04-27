Get Attached to shopDisney’s Adorable New Disney Park Pals

If you’re like us, you’re already living the Disney Parks life even when you’re far away from the magic. Now you can bring home even more Disney Parks fun with the latest collection of adorable figures from shopDisney. This new series of characters known as the Disney Park Pals have arrived on shopDisney and believe us, you’re going to want them all!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Park Pals

“Disney Park Pals are fun figurines that can be clipped onto your favorite accessories as decoration or displayed on a shelf with the included stand. You choose how to enjoy them best!” Cute and affordable, each vinyl figure retails for $11.99 and gives you another way to carry a little bit of Disney with you wherever you go.

Figment

The Haunted Mansion

Orange Bird

Br’er Rabbit

Sulley

Stitch

Winnie The Pooh

Minnie Mouse

Mickey Mouse

Pascal

Cheshire Cat