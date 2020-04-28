The NBA at Walt Disney World? A Ridiculous Look at Where Each Team Should Stay (and the Disney Mascots They Should Have Courtside)

Today, Milwaukee Bucks Center Robin Lopez jumped on one analyst's idea of the NBA playing at Walt Disney World by tweeting that his team should stay at Polynesian Resort.

If the NBA does start back up at Disney World, what teams are staying where? If the Bucks don't stay at the Polynesian there will be problems — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) April 28, 2020

As the day went on, he was asked which Disney character would be the mascot for each team and has proceeded to put together a great thread throughout the day. We at Laughing Place were inspired by these ideas and came up with a list of where we think each team should stay as long as their Disney character mascot.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Boston Celtics

Mascot – Brian Connors Brian Connors was a straightforward choice as the king of the leprechauns from Darby O’Gill and the Little People .

Hotel – Shades of Green This hotel retreat for military families isn’t necessarily related to the Celtics, but it is green!



Brooklyn Nets

Mascot – Brooklyn Brooklyn, from the show Gargoyles , wins the part simply by having the best name for team spirit.

Hotel – Disney’s Boardwalk Inn Since the Nets used to play in New Jersey, we thought they’d feel right at home going back to their roots at the Boardwalk.



New York Knicks

Mascot – Jack Kelly Jack Kelly of the Newsies is already used to hiking up his knickerbockers as he patrols the streets of New York.

Hotel – Disney’s Contemporary Resort Today’s Knicks are used to an upscale life, so they’ll feel right at home at the Contemporary.



Philadelphia 76ers

Mascot – Sam Eagle No one loves America more than Sam Eagle, so who better to support the most patriotic team.

Hotel – The 70s Area at Disney’s Pop Century Resort It may be 200 years after decade the 76ers are from, but it’s the 70s nonetheless.



Toronto Raptors

Mascot – Aladar He might not be a raptor, but Aladar is one of the most prominent Disney dinosaurs who will root for the team regardless of the exact dinosaur.

Hotel – Universal Resort Hotels The Raptors are already used to being away from everyone else up in Canada, so they are hiding out here as well. Plus, the proximity to Jurassic Park attractions was also a consideration.



Central Division

Chicago Bulls

Mascot – Ferdinand Ferdinand the Bull from the eponymous 1938 short is the clear choice as the mascot here.

Hotel – Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs The Bulls can practice their agility by running with bulls at Gran Destino.



Cleveland Cavaliers

Mascot – Lady As a cavalier spaniel, Lady will be doing the cheering for the Cavs.

Hotel – Bonnet Creek Hilton The poor Cavs have the worst record in the East and were asked to stay a bit off property.



Detroit Pistons

Mascot – Chick Hicks The winner of the Piston Cup, Chick Hicks is just like the Pistons in that he wins a championship and then disappears for a few years.

Hotel – Cars Area of Disney’s Art of Animation Resort With Chick Hicks as their mascot, the Pistons would be right at home in this part of the resort.



Indiana Pacers

Mascot – Cyril Proudbottom This horse from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad will keep the team on course through thick and thin.

Hotel – Saratoga Springs There’s some great horse racing up at Saratoga Race Course, so the Pacers do some speed training of their own at their new home.



Milwaukee Bucks

Mascot – Bambi What better fit than the most famous deer for the best team in the NBA.

Hotel – Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Though it doesn’t fit thematically, we are giving Robin where he wants for providing us the idea. He did later admit



Southeast Division

Atlanta Hawks

Mascot – Orange Bird Though the Hawks aren’t quite orange, Orange Bird is ready to take on the role of their cheer captain.

Hotel – Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside The Hawks will get a little taste of home by staying at this hotel themed to the antebellum south.



Charlotte Hornets

Mascot – Hudson Hornet The Hudson Hornet is going to help this team “float like a Cadillac and sting like a Beemer.”

Hotel – Off-property Walt Disney’s World pest control is too strong that the Hornets are going to have to find a home off-property.



Miami Heat

Mascot – Anger There is no more fitting mascot for the heat than this hothead.

Hotel – Disney’s Beach Club Resort With such beautiful beaches, the Heat will feel right at home at Beach Club.



Orlando Magic

Mascot – Mickey Mouse There is no better mascot for a team that Walt Disney World sponsors than the main mouse himself.

Hotel – Home The Magic are in luck because they’ll be able to commute from home for the entire rest of the reason.



Washington Wizards

Mascot – Yensid As the most powerful and wise Disney wizard, Yensid may have a little magic up his sleeve to lead the team to victory.

Hotel – Fantasia Area of Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Yensid will feel right at home, along with the rest of the team, as they rest up in the Fantasia area.



Western Conference

Northwest Division

Denver Nuggets

Mascot – Scrooge McDuck When Scrooge sees all the gold his team can mine, he’ll be jumping for joy and cheering harder than anyone.

Hotel – Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Boulder Ridge is the perfect place for the Nuggets to live up to their earliest days and mine for gold again.



Minnesota Timberwolves

Mascot – Big Bad Wolf Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? Everyone once they see this ferocious mascot.

Hotel – Disney’s Wilderness Lodge The Timberwolves will hide out in the great outdoors (well kind of) in their new digs.



Oklahoma City Thunder

Mascot – Zeus With the god of thunder and lightning on their side, the Thunder could be unstoppable.

Hotel – Disney’s Old Key West Resort With all the storms that hit Florida, where better for the Thunder to stay?



Portland Trail Blazers

Mascot – Davy Crockett It could be argued that no one was a bigger trailblazer in the U.S. than Crockett, that king of the wild frontier.

Hotel – The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort The Trail Blazers will be able to leave like the olden days, though they might need some large tents.



Utah Jazz

Mascot – Louie the Alligator Louie will be able to serenade the Jazz while potentially scaring off some of the competition.

Hotel – Port Orleans French Quarter The Jazz will get a chance to relive their earliest days and head to their original home in New Orleans.



Pacific Division

Golden State Warriors

Mascot – Mulan Everyone’s favorite warrior gets a chance to show off her skills against the other mascots.

Hotel – Herbie: The Love Bug Area at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort The Warriors will get to keep a piece of home by staying in an area based on a movie that place in San Francisco.



Los Angeles Clippers

Mascot – Donald Duck As one of our favorite boat captains, Donald is ready to blow horn away the competition.

Hotel – Disney’s Yacht Club Resort The Clips will be living in luxury on their own boating experience.



Los Angeles Lakers

Mascot – Bay Lake The Lakers are able to drown out the competition with their brand-new mascot.

Hotel – Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Bay Lake can’t stay away from its home too long, so the Lakers will be staying nearby to keep it company.



Phoenix Suns

Mascot – Kuzco This ruler of the kingdom of the sun is one second away from “Boom Baby”ing each and every opponent away.

Hotel – Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort The Suns will miss their sunny Arizona home, so Caribbean Beach can help them keep a little sliver around.



Sacramento Kings

Mascot – Simba With their ferocious new mascot, the Kings plan of making a jump into a playoff spot.

Hotel – The Lion King Area at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort The Kings refuse to settle for less than the best of Art of Animation.



Southwest Division

Dallas Mavericks

Mascot – Mark Cuban As one of the stars of ABC’s Shark Tank , Cuban has decided to step up to the plate and also serve as the team’s mascot.

Hotel – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa With of Cuban’s money, he decided to fork up the dough to make sure the Mavs stayed in the grandest of places.



Houston Rockets

Mascot – Waldo After serving as such a nuisance in Muppet*Vision 3D, Waldo decided to keep his form as a rocket to support his favorite basketball team.

Hotel – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser The Rockets, known for having some large heads, fooled themselves into believing that this hotel was finished.



Memphis Grizzlies

Mascot – Big Al After having to travel across the country so often because of playing in the wrong conference geographically, the Grizzlies are happy to rest easy the rest of the way behind their lazy mascot, Big Al.

Hotel – The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort The Grizzlies are also looking forward to sitting on their front porches and resting their laurels on off days.



New Orleans Pelicans

Mascot – Nigel Sometimes Nigel will drive the team crazy when he doesn’t stop talking about his friend Nemo, but the Pelicans know he has their back through and through.

Hotel – Walt Disney World Swan Hotel While not quite the right bird, Nigel convinced the team he was as majestic as a swan and convinced them to stay here.



San Antonio Spurs

Mascot – Pecos Bill Pecos Bill is ready to take out those other mascots with his spurs and lasso.

Hotel – Disney’s Riviera Resort Lately, the Spurs have not had as much finding European imports as usual, so they are hoping a stay at this new resort will provide some inspiration.



Cheerleaders