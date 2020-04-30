Daily Disney Drop: May 1, 2020

There is a lot going on today so we will get right to it. Here is your Daily Disney Drop for May 1, 2020

12:01am PT: New Library Titles on Disney+

The Princess Bride

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

George of the Jungle

Awesome Animals Season 1

Birth of Europe Season 1

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin Season 1

Car SOS Seasons 1-7

Kirby Buckets Seasons 1-3

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1

Love & Vets Season 1

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor Season 1

Primal Survivor Seasons 1-4

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe Season 1

United States of Animals Season 1

Unlikely Animal Friends Season 3

Water Birds

12:01am PT: New series and movies becomes available on Hulu

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

12:01am PT: Be Our Chef: “Slimey Yet Satisfying” becomes available on Disney+

In this "Lion King" inspired challenge, the Perez family and Platt family are competing to rule the land as they figure out a way to include veggies in a dish that’s fit for the whole family. Just as Simba didn’t want to eat bugs at first, kids sometimes don’t want to eat their vegetables. These families will be tasked with incorporating vegetables into a dish that they all will find satisfying.

12:01am PT: Star Wars – The Clone Wars: “Shattered” becomes available on Disney+

After capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka’s journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down.

12:01am PT: Disney Family Sundays: “Star Wars Clock” becomes available on Disney+

The Kurzawa family joins Amber for a craft inspired by "Star Wars."

12:01am PT: One Day at Disney: “Robin Roberts” becomes available on Disney+

Follow along as GMA Co-Anchor Robin Roberts takes us behind-the-scenes of America’s favorite morning show. From covering breaking world news on a daily basis to chronicling her personal health battle on air in 2012, Robin shows what it takes to be a part of the well-oiled machine that sets the tone for America’s day.

12:01am PT: Prop Culture: “Mary Poppins” becomes available on Disney+

Dan learns the stories behind props from Disney’s beloved classic “Mary Poppins.”

12:01am PT: Prop Culture: “TRON” becomes available on Disney+

Dan enters the world of “TRON” and restores one of the movie’s most memorable props.

12:01am PT: Prop Culture: “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” becomes available on Disney+

Join Dan as he meets creative contributors behind Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

12:01am PT: Prop Culture: “Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl” becomes available on Disney+

Travel with Dan to uncover treasures from “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.”

12:01am PT: Prop Culture: “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” becomes available on Disney+

Join Dan as he explores the futuristic inventions from “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.”

12:01am PT: Prop Culture: “The Chronicles of Narnia – The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” becomes available on Disney+

Dan investigates props from “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

12:01am PT: Prop Culture: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” becomes available on Disney+

Dan uncovers the secrets behind Walt Disney’s Oscar winning film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

12:01am PT: Prop Culture: “The Muppet Movie” becomes available on Disney+

Come along for a road trip adventure with Dan to find missing props from “The Muppet Movie.”

9:00am PT: Fan First Friday on the Hasbro Pulse Facebook

Tune in for news about your favorite Hasbro Star Wars lines – word on the Holonet is that there may be a pre-order or two.

9:00am PT: Dance-Inspired Workout with The Radio City Rockettes on Good Morning America Instagram

9:00am PT: Twitter Q&A with Christopher Lloyd on the Disney+ Twitter

10:30am ET/PT: Puppy Dog Pals: “Anchors Away; Prospector Pups” on Disney Channel

Bob rents a floating house on the Mississippi River with Bingo and Rolly.

11:00am ET/PT: Mira, Royal Detective: “The Mysterious Polo Player; The Case of the Secret Treasure” on Disney Channel

Mira and her friends find a treasure map that leads to the mysterious tunnels under the palace.

1:00pm PT: Marvel – Heroes of Tomorrow at the Everywhere Book Fest

Marvel Editor Lauren Bisom moderates an unmissable panel of prose and graphic novel writers for super hero fans of all ages. Nic Stone takes you to the wonderful world of Wakanda in Shuri, as the titular genius strives to preserve the source of the Black Panther’s power. Preeti Chhibber speaks to what it means to be a hero at Avengers Institute in the pages of Marvel: Avengers Assembly. Acclaimed writer/artist Skottie Young is on hand to discuss his newly-launched Strange Academy series and the adventures of its sorcerous students. And finally– Saladin Ahmed talks about his sensational smash-hit teen hero series, Miles Morales: Spider-Man and Magnificent Ms. Marvel! Join in on the fun to get the latest news on these stories and much more.

5:00pm PT: X-Men: The Animated Series Watch-Along on Marvel’s YouTube and Facebook

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Animator and Television Showrunner Butch Hartman at the Walt Disney Family Museum

Look for coverage on Laughing Place

8:00pm ET/PT: Iron Man 2 on FX

8:00pm ET/PT: Shark Tank: Episode 1121 on ABC

An entrepreneur from Old Hickory, Tennessee, uses her Southern charm and cooking skills to pitch the Sharks on expanding her fried food empire. A father and daughter duo from Alexandria, Virginia, wheel in their gardening product as they ask the Sharks to help them add to their toolshed of ideas. An entertainer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gets the Sharks moving as he showcases his unique approach to exercise classes. Finally, a creative businesswoman from Queens, New York, paints the Sharks a picture of how to grow her service that connects customers with local artists