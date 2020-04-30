From the Archives: The 2002 Angels Prepare for Their Home World Series Debut

Over the past week, Fox Sports West has been rebroadcasting the 2002 World Series and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have been adding to the fun with their own collection of tweets and videos from the team.

So, we thought it would be a good time to reflect back on the way things looked around the Disneyland Resort as the 2002 World Series began. First, you may wonder why a Disney fan site would have been quite so interested in a baseball team. Well, Disney actually purchased the Angels in 1996.

At the beginning of 2002, after attending an Opening Day loss at Edison Field, we figured it would be fun to purchase a basic season ticket package. What happened from there was an incredible ride that concluded with a World Series win and celebratory parade down Main Street USA.

The Anaheim Angels are at the World Series for the first time in their team history. Disney joined in the celebration with various events at the Disneyland Resort.

Baseball Tonight World Series edition was filmed at Disney's California Adventure

Harold Reynolds and Dave Campbell talk about the Giants v Angels matchup

Harold Reynolds, the Rally Monkey and LaughingPlace.com's Doobie Moseley

Donald Duck is ready to hit the field

Mickey Mouse, Donald and Goofy were part of the Baseball Tonight audience

Downtown Disney hosted approximately 10,000 Angels fans for the first-ever Angels World Series Pep Rally

Jumbotrons were setup throughout Downtown Disney for the Pep Rally and will remain through the World Series

Angels fans won autographed memorabilia for correctly answering trivia questions

Former Angel Mark Langston joins Rex Hudler on stage

Former Angel Bobby Grich proclaims the Angels' curse has been pounded out by the thundersticks

Although no current Angels players were at the rally (the evening before the game) Mike Scoscia sent a video message thanking fans for their support

Jackie Autry, widow of legendary cowboy Gene Autry who once owned the Anaheim Angels (C)Disneyland Resort

Angels rally hats were given to the first 10,000 fans including four legged ones

(c) Disney

Unleashing the rally monkey

Streamers and fireworks accentuate the rally's conclusion

Angels red and white decorate Downtown Disney

Go Angels! reads the sign in front of the World of Disney

Various Downtown Disney restaurants created specials for the festivities.

Jumbotron sits between House of Blues and the now closed Y! Arriba, Y! Arriba location

Angels beverage cups are available at this cart in front of House of Blues

House of Blues offers outdoor patio seating with a view of their televisions and the jumbotron

Various radio stations broadcast live from Downtown Disney during the World Series week

Angels merchandise including ALCS Champion t-shirts and World Series memorabilia are for sale outside the location of the now closed Y! Arriba, Y! Arriba

Jumbotron outside the ESPNZone and AMC Theaters

World Series Game 3 is about to begin. It’s about 5p Pacific so many people have yet to get home from work

Everyone is selling monkeys including the Rainforest Cafe

The letters A in California get a Angels paint job and halo

Banners celebrating the California World Series hang from the Golden Gate Bridge

An oversized Rally Monkey hangs from the Northern California landmark

Rally monkeys and Angels memorabilia for sale just inside Disneyland.

Rebekah's rally monkey takes a break before Game 3. The Anaheim Angels have rallied from behind to win about 50 games this season. When the Angels' are in a position to rally, the scoreboard shows a small capuchin monkey called the Rally Monkey. The little critter has become a fan favorite. In celebration of the Angels first World Series appearance and hopefully to bring them that win we took the rally monkey throughout today's Disneyland Resort to gather up a bit more magic for the Series.

Sadly, Disney sold the Angels in 2003. Still, we won’t forget that thrilling year and the baseball memories that came with it.