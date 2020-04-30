From the Archives: The 2002 Angels Prepare for Their Home World Series Debut

Over the past week, Fox Sports West has been rebroadcasting the 2002 World Series and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have been adding to the fun with their own collection of tweets and videos from the team.
So, we thought it would be a good time to reflect back on the way things looked around the Disneyland Resort as the 2002 World Series began. First, you may wonder why a Disney fan site would have been quite so interested in a baseball team. Well, Disney actually purchased the Angels in 1996.
At the beginning of 2002, after attending an Opening Day loss at Edison Field, we figured it would be fun to purchase a basic season ticket package. What happened from there was an incredible ride that concluded with a World Series win and celebratory parade down Main Street USA.
The Anaheim Angels are at the World Series for the first time in their team history. Disney joined in the celebration with various events at the Disneyland Resort.
Baseball Tonight World Series edition was filmed at Disney's California Adventure
Harold Reynolds and Dave Campbell talk about the Giants v Angels matchup
Harold Reynolds, the Rally Monkey and LaughingPlace.com's Doobie Moseley
Donald Duck is ready to hit the field
Mickey Mouse, Donald and Goofy were part of the Baseball Tonight audience
Downtown Disney hosted approximately 10,000 Angels fans for the first-ever Angels World Series Pep Rally
Jumbotrons were setup throughout Downtown Disney for the Pep Rally and will remain through the World Series
Angels fans won autographed memorabilia for correctly answering trivia questions
Former Angel Mark Langston joins Rex Hudler on stage
Former Angel Bobby Grich proclaims the Angels' curse has been pounded out by the thundersticks
Although no current Angels players were at the rally (the evening before the game) Mike Scoscia sent a video message thanking fans for their support
Jackie Autry, widow of legendary cowboy Gene Autry who once owned the Anaheim Angels (C)Disneyland Resort
Angels rally hats were given to the first 10,000 fans including four legged ones
(c) Disney
Unleashing the rally monkey
Streamers and fireworks accentuate the rally's conclusion
Angels red and white decorate Downtown Disney
Go Angels! reads the sign in front of the World of Disney
Various Downtown Disney restaurants created specials for the festivities.
Jumbotron sits between House of Blues and the now closed Y! Arriba, Y! Arriba location
Angels beverage cups are available at this cart in front of House of Blues
House of Blues offers outdoor patio seating with a view of their televisions and the jumbotron
Various radio stations broadcast live from Downtown Disney during the World Series week
Angels merchandise including ALCS Champion t-shirts and World Series memorabilia are for sale outside the location of the now closed Y! Arriba, Y! Arriba
Jumbotron outside the ESPNZone and AMC Theaters
World Series Game 3 is about to begin. It’s about 5p Pacific so many people have yet to get home from work
Everyone is selling monkeys including the Rainforest Cafe
The letters A in California get a Angels paint job and halo
Banners celebrating the California World Series hang from the Golden Gate Bridge
An oversized Rally Monkey hangs from the Northern California landmark
Rally monkeys and Angels memorabilia for sale just inside Disneyland.
Rebekah's rally monkey takes a break before Game 3. The Anaheim Angels have rallied from behind to win about 50 games this season. When the Angels' are in a position to rally, the scoreboard shows a small capuchin monkey called the Rally Monkey. The little critter has become a fan favorite. In celebration of the Angels first World Series appearance and hopefully to bring them that win we took the rally monkey throughout today's Disneyland Resort to gather up a bit more magic for the Series.
Sadly, Disney sold the Angels in 2003. Still, we won’t forget that thrilling year and the baseball memories that came with it.