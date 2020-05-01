Disney+ Watch Guide: May 1-7

It’s an exciting week on Disney+ with the launch of the new series Prop Culture, the first time Disney has released all episodes of an original series on the same day. We also have two days for new original programming this week with the usual new releases on Friday and two bonuses on Monday, May 4th, in celebration of Star Wars Day. Those include the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the new behind-the-scenes series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. A lot of movies and TV shows join the streaming service this week as well, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on May 4th, some of Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures shorts, and staples of the 1990’s like Homeward Bound and George of the Jungle. Whatever you choose to watch, we hope you have a magical week with Disney+.

New Exclusives

May 1st

Prop Culture – All Eight Episodes

“Film historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan reunites iconic Disney movie props with the filmmakers, actors, and crew who created and used them in some of Disney’s most beloved films. Throughout this journey, Dan will recover lost artifacts, visit private collections, and help restore pieces from the Walt Disney Archives to their original glory. Among the films featured this season are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Tron and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

“After capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka’s journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down.”

Be Our Chef – “Slimy Yet Satisfying”

“In this Lion King inspired challenge, the Perez family and Platt family are competing to rule the land as they figure out a way to include veggies in a dish that’s fit for the whole family. Just as Simba didn’t want to eat bugs at first, kids sometimes don’t want to eat their vegetables. These families will be tasked with incorporating vegetables into a dish that they all will find satisfying.”

Pixar in Real Life – “Monster’s Inc: Laugh Energy”

“Real people try out monster technology to generate electricity from laughs and screams.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”

“Follow along as GMA Co-Anchor Robin Roberts takes us behind-the-scenes of America’s favorite morning show. From covering breaking world news on a daily basis to chronicling her personal health battle on air in 2012, Robin shows what it takes to be a part of the well-oiled machine that sets the tone for America’s day.”

“The Kurzawa family joins Amber for a craft inspired by Star Wars.”

May 4th

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Directing”

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian.”

“Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.”

New on Disney+

The classic Saturday morning cartoon comes to life as a live-action Disney film starring Brendan Fraser.

Disney’s 1993 remake of The Incredible Journey featuring the voices of Sally Field, Michael J. Fox, and Don Ameche.

The sequel to Homeward Bound finds Sassy, Chance, and Shadow lost again, this time in the city of San Francisco.

Captain Jack Sparrow faces off against Blackbeard on a quest for the fountain of youth in the fourth Pirates film.

“As you wish.”

A sequel to the popular made-for-TV Disney movie Mr. Boogedy.

The lovable Goof shows viewers a thing or two about America’s national pasttime.

True-Life Adventures Shorts

All three seasons of Disney XD’s live-action/animation hybrid series about a boy who wants to become an animator are now on Disney+.

John Carter (Coming May 2nd)

Andrew Stanton’s wonderful adaption of the classic sci-fi franchise by Edgar Rice Burroughs that inspired George Lucas.

The Skywalker saga comes to an end with the 9th episode, coming to Disney+ this Star Wars Day.

National Geographic TV Shows

Library Highlights

5th Anniversary – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Tony Stark accidentally created Ultron when this film was released on May 1st, 2015.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now