Transform Your Style with Disney X ALDO The Cinderella Collection

We may not have an actual Fairy Godmother to provide us with some instant change, but ALDO has a solution: Disney x ALDO The Cinderella Collection! Let ALDO transform you into the stunning princess you are with several new sweet—yet flirty and fun—styles inspired by the 70th anniversary of Cinderella.The complete collection is available now at ALDO and ALDO.com.

Glass Slipper

“Step into your very own glass slippers. This fairytale-inspired transparent pump with subtle iridescent details and clear ankle strap will inspire the magic in you.” Available in Blue and Clear.

Curfew-who

“Channel Cinderella all day, every day in these playful, bejewelled slip-on sandals. Charming and effortless, so you can stay light on your feet.” Available in White and Bright Multi.

Stepsisters

“Paying homage to Cinderella's stepsisters' coordinated ball gowns, our two-strap mules are inspired by the bright colors and bold attitudes that made these characters so memorable. Not to mention the trending combination of lucite flared heels and square toes in playful shades of neon.” Available in Pink, Bright Green, and Clear.

Bobbidi-boo

“Hold on to the fairytale with our Cinderella inspired handbags. Blending modern shapes with iconic colours, this top handle handbag features rhinestone embellishment and transparent materials is our futuristic twist on a classic.” Available in Light Blue, Silver, Bright Yellow, and Bright Pink

Jewelled Hair Accessories

“Trending hair clips get a Cinderella transformation. With a flick of a wand, add a glitter moment with our Disney-inspired jewelled hair accessories.” Available in Bright Multi and Silver-Clear Multi.

Bedazzled

Princess

Enchanted

“A crown fit for a modern fairytale, fall in love with this stunning jewelled headband inspired by Disney's Cinderella.” Available in Light Blue and Bright Multi.

Magical

“Cinderella knew a thing or two about being on time- these clock-inspired earrings feature golden roman numerals with trendy transparent detailings. Count down to midnight with a little fashion and a lot of personality.”

Up all night

“Count down to midnight with a little Disney fairy dust. With 3 interchangeable straps, this watch was inspired by the magic and wonder of our favourite fairytale, Cinderella.”