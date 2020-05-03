Daily Disney Drop: May 4, 2020

by | May 3, 2020 9:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

It is Star Wars Day so there is a lot of Star Wars fun to be had. There is also more from The Walt Disney Company happening throughout the day. Here is our rundown; The Daily Disney Drop for May, 4 2020

12:01am PT: Disney Gallery-The Mandalorian: “Directing” becomes available on Disney+.

In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian.

12:01am PT Star Wars-The Clone Wars: “Victory and Death” becomes available on Disney+.

Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.

12:01am PT: Star Wars-The Rise of Skywalker becomes available on Disney+.

Now Available: Doctor Aphra #1 available in the Marvel Digital Comics Shop.

With the Rebel Alliance back on the run after their defeat at the Battle of Hoth, it’s never been a more dangerous time for outlaws, scoundrels and the errant rogue archaeologist to make their way in the galaxy.  But after a string of bad luck and near escapes, Doctor Aphra has been keeping a low profile—jobs are scarce and credits scarcer. But the promise of the score of a lifetime is just too good for her to pass up.

7:00am PT: New Star Wars merchandise becomes available at shopDisney,

7:00am PT: Star Wars Episode IV- A New Hope live tweet at New York Comic-Con Twitter.

9:00am PT: The Future of Fit with Fitness by Zathan Founder Zathan Simpson on the Good Morning America Instagram.

10:00am PT: Galactic Builders Live on FIRSTtv on Twitch

10:00am PT: Q&A with Ashley Eckstein on New York Comic-Con Facebook.

11:00am PT: At The Lunch Table with New Hope Club on Radio Disney’s Instagram.

11:00am PT: Star Wars- The Clone Wars finale live tweet at New York Comic Con Twitter

11:00am PT: Rainforest Discovery with “Canopy Meg” Lowman on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Many years ago, Meg Lowman pioneered the idea of studying biodiversity from up in the treetops. But she can’t study trees if there are no trees left, so she climbed back down to earth to advocate for conservation. Join Canopy Meg to see the beauty and wonder of the rainforest, and learn how to do your part to protect it for years to come.

12:30pm PT: Q&A with Vanessa Marshall at New York Comic Con Facebook.

1:15pm PT: Star Wars Rebels episode watch at C2E2 Twitter.

3:00pm PT: Star Wars Day-The Author at BookCon Facebook,

5:00pm PT: The Rise of Skywalker with the Laughing Place Crew on Zoom.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Bachelor-Listen to Your Heart Week 4 on ABC.

The six remaining couples – Natascha and Ryan, Julia and Sheridan, Bri and Chris, Rudi and Matt, Jamie and Trevor, and Savannah and Brandon – survived the first round of musical performances, but another shocking surprise awaits them. They will be switching partners and going on dates with someone in another couple in order to really test their relationships and their all-important chemistry.

9:00pm PT: Saving the Cradle of Star Wars on Vienna Comic Con Facebook.

Travel with Thomas Schuster through Tunisia to explore the legendary film locations and learn about the work that aims at saving the Star Wars Pop Culture Heritage in Tunisia. The presentation will highlight the renovation of Lars Homestead in April 2018 and provide information on the current condition of all Star Wars filming locations in Tunisia.

10:00pm ET/PT: The Baker and the Beauty: “I Think She is Coming Out” on ABC.

While meeting the Garcias for the first time, Noa accidentally reveals a big secret, causing chaos amongst the family; meanwhile, Vanessa shows up unannounced and finds herself face-to-face with her rival for the first time.

 
 
