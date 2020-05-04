Comic Analysis: “Star Wars” (1977) #1

by | May 4, 2020 10:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Laughing Place is starting an issue-by-issue analysis of the original Marvel Star Wars comic book, which launched in 1977. I’ll be going through each installment one at a time and giving my thoughts on any interesting choices or odd differences that stand out between the comic and the movie that inspired it, beginning with the six-issue adaptation of the very first Star Wars.

The original price for this comic book was 30 cents, though the reprint cover above reflects a fairly steep increase on that. It was written by Roy Thomas (The Avengers) and drawn by Howard Chaykin (American Flagg). Read along if you have access to the issue!

  • Cover: Why would Luke Skywalker destroy the galaxy? Seems like an odd question to ask. I guess we didn’t know much about him at that point. (Note: this issue was published on April 12, 1977, more than a full month prior to the release of the movie.) Check out Luke and Obi-Wan’s red lightsabers, Han Solo’s yellow jacket, and Darth Vader’s green helmet. Strange indeed.
  • Page 1: Roy Thomas has taken it upon himself to expand the famous opening title crawl ever so slightly: “It is a period of civil war… in the galaxy” and so forth. The remainder of the wording has been edited for this adaptation as well.
  • Page 2 (panels 1-4): The action begins pretty much right away here, with explosions going off and chaos reigning. If one hadn’t seen the movie, it would be difficult to get a grasp on the layout of the Tantive IV and its hallways.
  • Page 2 (panel 4): C-3PO says “There is no escape for the captain this time” instead of “for the princess” as he does in the movie. It’s possible some of these differences came from an earlier version of the script that Thomas had access to.
  • Page 2 (panels 5-7): Luke looking up toward the space battle through his macrobinoculars is one of the film’s more famous deleted scenes.
  • Page 4 (panel 1): “Overweight globe of grease” instead of “Overweight glob of grease.” A typo?
  • Page 4 (panel 6): Leia puts up more of a fight against the stormtroopers here than she does in the film.
  • Page 5: This is another famous deleted scene from Star Wars, with Luke meeting his friends Fixer, Camie, and Biggs Darklighter at the Tatooine city of Anchorhead. Note that their nickname for him is “Wormie.”
  • Page 6 (panel 2): “Several transmissions were beamed to this ship by spies, who are now unfortunately dead.” Lord Vader must have seen Rogue One.
  • Page 6 (panel 5): “Vaporize this ship. Don’t leave anything.” But he must have missed The Rise of Skywalker.
  • Page 8: Biggs tells Luke he’s joining the Rebel Alliance. I always thought it was weird that a later Biggs scene on Yavin 4 was re-edited into A New Hope for its Special Edition release, but not this one. They would have made more sense together.
  • Page 9 (panel 1): The word “Sith” is never spoken in the original Star Wars trilogy, but it was in this comic book!
  • Page 9 (panel 2): With blonde hair, Tarkin looks much younger here than actor Peter Cushing did in 1977.
  • Page 10 (panel 1): “The Cosmic Force” is an interesting way to put it, especially for the first time it’s mentioned.
  • Page 12 (panels 2-4): Leia’s hologram isn’t blue and just looks like a little miniature version of her hovering in mid-air instead of a projection coming from R2.
  • Page 14 (panel 1): I don’t think Anthony Daniels would have been capable of doing this move in the Threepio costume.
  • Page 14 (panel 6): This calls Luke’s adoptive uncle Owen Lar instead of Owen Lars. Might be another typo.
  • Page 17 (panel 6): The cliffhanger ending with the Tusken Raider threatening Luke’s life, but the text box at the bottom right promises us we’ll be on to Alderaan in the next issue! Will Alderaan be there when we get there? Find out tomorrow!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend