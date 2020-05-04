Daily Disney Drop: May 5, 2020

Bob Chapek’s first earnings release will be a doozy. That headlines our Daily Disney Drop for May 5, 2020. Good luck Bob!

12:01am PT: Vikings Season 6A becomes available on Hulu.

6:00am PT: Revenge of the Sith live tweet at Florida Supercon Twitter.

8:00am PT: Dicebreaker Plays the Choose Your Destiny Gamebook with the Audience, Live! on the Dicebreaker YouTube,

9:00am PT: The Future of Fit with P.Volve Head of Talent and Training Antoniettea Vicario on the Good Morning America Instagram.

10:00am PT: Comics Roundtable Live! On the Emerald City Comic Con Facebook.

Featuring: Charles Soule, Greg Pak, Jody Houser & Kieron Gillen

11:00am PT: Hidden Plastic with Imogen Napper on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Imogen Napper is a marine scientist. She specializes in investigating unexpected sources of ocean plastic pollution like facial scrubs, washing clothes, and biodegradable plastics. Learn about her research, her recent expedition, and how you can combat plastic pollution at home.

12:00pm PT: How to Draw Black Widow with Phil Noto on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

12:00pm PT: Virtual Storytime: Mary Poppins with Illustrator Genevieve Godbout with Walt Disney Family Museum

1:00pm PT: Easy Eats with Chef Marcela Valladolid on the Good Morning America Instagram.

Approx 1:05pm PT: Disney releases Q2 Earnings.

1:30pm PT: Disney Earnings Results Webcast.

2:30pm PT: Brian Herring Q&A on Emerald City Comic Con Facebook.

Hear from the Puppeteer behind BB-8 & the Porgs

4:00pm PT: Star Wars-Jedi Fallen Order livestream on Florida Supercon Facebook.

4:30pm PT: Celebrate the black-ish season finale with @AnthonyAnderson and @JenniferLewisForReal on Instagram.

8:00pm ET/PT: The Conners: “Bridge Over Troubled Conners” on ABC

Darlene and Ben go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie and Becky take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time while Dan reluctantly shares his financial troubles with Louise as he struggles with the pending foreclosure of the house.

8:30pm ET/PT: Bless This Mess: “Tornado Season Part Two” on ABC

When a tornado touches down in Bucksnort, everyone’s concerns about their current situations are heightened. Mike and Beau are still at odds about their egg businesses and who will earn Dolores’ restaurant contract; and a mix-up with pregnancy tests leads Rio, Kay and Jacob’s girlfriend, Janine, to each think they might be pregnant

9:00pm ET/PT: mixed-ish: “You Got It All” on ABC

Alicia and Paul are both offered jobs to work on Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign, but Alicia’s law firm makes her an enticing offer to stay. Rainbow struggles to define her racial identity as “mixed” when she’s given a form to answer “black” or “white”

9:30pm ET/PT: black-ish: “Love, Boat” on ABC

Dre can’t come to terms with his new reality when he discovers something shocking about Pops and Ruby. Junior feels the pressure to find love and tries to rekindle a past romance with a grand gesture.

10:00pm ET/PT: For Life: “Closing Statements” on ABC

Aaron finally gets his chance to argue for his retrial in court but it’s thwarted by the return of prison warden Cyrus Hunt. Safiya deals with the aftermath of the prison riot and attempts to salvage her reforms. Foster finally faces the repercussions of his corruption

10:00pm ET/PT: What We Do in the Shadows: “Colin’s Promotion” on ABC

Colin Robinson gets promoted at work and his new power threatens the balance of power in the vampire house