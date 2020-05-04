Harveys Taps Into the Dark Side with Their New Imperial Collection

by | May 4, 2020 3:14 PM Pacific Time

The Star Wars Day merchandise celebration continues as Harveys debuts their new Imperial Collection. These galactic items are now available for pre-order and will ship this summer. Whether you aspire to be a Senator turned Emperor, Supreme Leader, pilot, or spy, you’ll look great rocking these fashionable accessories that are simply out of this world.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Messenger Bag

“This stylish carryall features Harveys galaxy print crossbody strap, red accents and comes complete with the Galactic Empire symbol. Fully lined with the space battle liner with sound effects included! Also, includes a Darth Vader chest plate charm.”

Lanyard

“This star dotted lanyard comes with a special VHP(Virtual House Party) pass and features a snap for attachment.”

Keychain

“It is useless to resist! Harveys all-new keychain, gives fans the chance to command their own empire and explore the dark side. Featuring the iconic pill lights Seatbelt wrist strap with keyring and a trigger snap for attachment.”

Lapel Pins

“Silver and black pins feature the detailed homage to Darth Vader and Luke from the iconic scene on Bespin where Luke learns the truth about his father.”

Tote Bag

“Introducing the Harveys Shopper Tote, the perfect everything-bag! This bag will be here for you whenever you need it, whether it be grocery shopping, carrying school supplies, or even as a fun and creative gift wrap!”

Star Wars T-Shirt

“This t-shirt features the comic book characters in the iconic Star Wars logo. Wear your Star Wars heart on your sleeve by sporting this classic look. May the Force be with you!”

Hip Pack

“Shimmering gold embroidery and vibrant-colored wires to mimic C-3PO's waist area – just where you can wear this hip pack! The shiny gold charm is inspired by C-3PO's signature circular pattern from his chest and is fully lined the our exciting space battle liner.”

The following items are currently out of stock however fans can sign up to be notified when they become available again.

Tote Bag

“Harveys created a fun print featuring iconic scenes and favorite characters from the movie that started it all. Thoughtfully color blocked with an all-new galaxy print and fully lined with the exciting space battle liner. Wherever your loyalties lie, you can choose a side with the double-sided Imperial and Rebel insignia charm.”

Billfold

“Features the galaxy print, red accents and comes complete with the Galactic Empire symbol.”

Death Star Crossbody Bag

“The Death Star Convertible Crossbody features a detailed double-sided embroidery showing both battle stations from the original trilogy.”

 
 
