Daily Disney Drop: May 7, 2020

The legendary Catherine O’Hara is in the hot seat, and Laughing Place will be watching Moana. This is your Daily Disney Drop for May 7, 2020.

9:00am PT: The Future of Fit with Kamps Co-Founder Sam Karl on the Good Morning America Instagram,

10:00am PT: Ms. Marvel with Paul Scheer & Community's Gillian Jacobs on Marvel’s YouTube.

10:00am PT: Beehive Tour with Dalal Hanna on National Geographic Education YouTube,

Explorer Dalal Hanna spends most of her time working to protect lakes and rivers, but she also has a passion for bees. Join Dalal to take a live tour of one of the hives she cares for in Montreal. Learn about the different inhabitants of beehives, their important role as pollinators – and how you can help create habitats for them.

11:00am PT: Tracking Animals with Lucy Hawkes on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Lucy Hawkes is a biologist and animal tracking expert. Lucy has electronically tagged and tracked turtles, sharks, birds, insects, and more! Join her for a show-and-tell of the technology that makes her work possible and learn about the amazing animals she works with.

1:00pm PT: Easy Eats with Chef Anne Burrell on the Good Morning America Instagram.

5:00pm PT: Moana Watch-Along with Laughing Place

6:05pm PT: Who Wants to Be A Millionaire LIVE on the app

8:00pm ET/PT: Who Wants to Be A Millionaire on ABC

Hannibal Burress continues his run on “Millioanire” playing for Melvina Masterminds, while Catherine O’Hara steps up to play in support of Upward Bound House

9:00pm ET/PT: Station 19: “Bad Guy” on ABC

Ben, Jackson and Emmett are put in a precarious and dangerous position with a potential victim. Andy’s search for more background on her family opens her eyes, and Vic and Travis are caught in the middle of a corruption scheme

10:00pm ET/PT: How to Get Away with Murder: “Annalise Keating is Dead” on ABC

Annalise’s murder trial has arrived, but Tegan’s history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate visits Jorge Castillo in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier. Bonnie works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating’s past as blackmail

10:00pm ET/PT: Siren: Northern Exposure: on Freeform

Ryn, Ben, Maddie must recruit new allies in the fight against Tia. Helen seeks answers when she’s haunted by Donna’s spirit. Tia obtains dangerous weapons she plans to use in her fight. Xander struggles to make amends with Annie.