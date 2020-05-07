Daily Disney Drop: May 8, 2020

by | May 7, 2020 9:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Lots of space themed goings-on today with Solar Opposites debuting on Hulu and a Clone Wars cast reunion. This is your Daily Disney Drop for May 8, 2020

12:01am PT: Be Our Chef: “Anyone Can Cook” becomes available on Disney+.

In round seven of “Be Our Chef”, the Perez and Wells families are tasked with reimagining their own family-inspired “Ratatouille” dish. Both families explore the French Pavilion at Epcot to test out the culinary wonders of the park, while they visit with Remy and Emile for inspiration

12:01am PT: Disney Gallery-The Mandalorian: “Legacy” becomes available on Disney+.

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ Star Wars.

12:01am PT: Disney Insider: “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives” becomes available on Disney+.

This week on Disney Insider, run Disney goes behind the scenes on how they plan a marathon through The Walt Disney World Resort that puts a smile on every racer's face. Meet the team behind the new interactive game Disney Sorcerer's Arena that lets fans play as one of over 100 Disney and Pixar characters. The Walt Disney Archives celebrates its 50th anniversary by putting 400 iconic props, costumes and original artwork on display.

12:01am PT: Disney Family Sundays: “Star Wars Hanging Art” becomes available on Disney+.

The Freeman family joins Amber for a craft inspired by Star Wars.

12:01am PT: One Day at Disney: “Joe Hernandez” becomes available on Disney+

Ride along with Attractions Host Joe Hernandez aboard the historic Mark Twain Riverboat and take in the iconic scenery around the Disneyland Resort. From the helm of the wheelhouse, Joe creates a mesmerizing and memorable experience for all guests, young and old, as they embark on one of Disneyland Resort’s favorite floating adventures

12:01am PT: Solar Opposites premieres on Hulu.

12:01am PT: Into the Dark: “Delivered” premieres on Hulu.

12:01am PT: Spaceship Earth becomes available on Hulu.

9:00am PT: The Future of Fit with Fitness Expert and Corentine+Creator Keoni Hudoba on the Good Morning America Instagram.

11:00am ET/PT: Mira, Royal Detective: “The Case of the Chiseling Chiselers” on Disney Channel.

When the royal sword goes missing, Mira agrees to help Veer find it.

11:00am PT: Global Deep-Sea Research with Jonatha Giddens on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Jonatha Giddens is an Ocean Ecologist and Chief Scientist for the National Geographic Exploration Technology Lab Seep-Sea Research Project. Join Jonatha to learn all about the global deep-sea research project, and how her team is using art to inform, contextualize, and enrich their expeditions.  

1:00pm PT: Live Music Showcase with Larkin Poe, SYML, and In the Valley Below on the Freeform Instagram.

1:30pm ET/PT: Elena of Avalor: “Sweetheart’s Day” on Disney Junior

When Armando tries to impress Marlena on Sweetheart’s Day, he accidentally casts a spell that causes everyone in the town to start singing.

4:00pm PT: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge on D23’s YouTube.

5:00pm PT: X-Men: The Animated Series watch-along on Marvel’s YouTube and Facebook

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Klaus Producer Jinko Gotoh at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

8:00pm ET/PT: Shark Tank Episode 1123 on ABC

A pair of entrepreneurs from Mesa, Arizona, hope to sell millennials on a modern version of a fading fashion trend for men. An eccentric crafter from Nevada City, California, pitches the Sharks on investing in his far-out textiles brand. A father from North Hollywood, California, showcases his clothing design which helps to comfortably bring dads and their babies closer together, while a husband and wife from Exeter, Missouri, have a solution to one of childhood’s messiest milestones

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend