Daily Disney Drop: May 8, 2020

Lots of space themed goings-on today with Solar Opposites debuting on Hulu and a Clone Wars cast reunion. This is your Daily Disney Drop for May 8, 2020

12:01am PT: Be Our Chef: “Anyone Can Cook” becomes available on Disney+.

In round seven of “Be Our Chef”, the Perez and Wells families are tasked with reimagining their own family-inspired “Ratatouille” dish. Both families explore the French Pavilion at Epcot to test out the culinary wonders of the park, while they visit with Remy and Emile for inspiration

12:01am PT: Disney Gallery-The Mandalorian: “Legacy” becomes available on Disney+.

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ Star Wars.

12:01am PT: Disney Insider: “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives” becomes available on Disney+.

This week on Disney Insider, run Disney goes behind the scenes on how they plan a marathon through The Walt Disney World Resort that puts a smile on every racer's face. Meet the team behind the new interactive game Disney Sorcerer's Arena that lets fans play as one of over 100 Disney and Pixar characters. The Walt Disney Archives celebrates its 50th anniversary by putting 400 iconic props, costumes and original artwork on display.

12:01am PT: Disney Family Sundays: “Star Wars Hanging Art” becomes available on Disney+.

The Freeman family joins Amber for a craft inspired by Star Wars.

12:01am PT: One Day at Disney: “Joe Hernandez” becomes available on Disney+

Ride along with Attractions Host Joe Hernandez aboard the historic Mark Twain Riverboat and take in the iconic scenery around the Disneyland Resort. From the helm of the wheelhouse, Joe creates a mesmerizing and memorable experience for all guests, young and old, as they embark on one of Disneyland Resort’s favorite floating adventures

12:01am PT: Solar Opposites premieres on Hulu.

12:01am PT: Into the Dark: “Delivered” premieres on Hulu.

12:01am PT: Spaceship Earth becomes available on Hulu.

9:00am PT: The Future of Fit with Fitness Expert and Corentine+Creator Keoni Hudoba on the Good Morning America Instagram.

11:00am ET/PT: Mira, Royal Detective: “The Case of the Chiseling Chiselers” on Disney Channel.

When the royal sword goes missing, Mira agrees to help Veer find it.

11:00am PT: Global Deep-Sea Research with Jonatha Giddens on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Jonatha Giddens is an Ocean Ecologist and Chief Scientist for the National Geographic Exploration Technology Lab Seep-Sea Research Project. Join Jonatha to learn all about the global deep-sea research project, and how her team is using art to inform, contextualize, and enrich their expeditions.

1:00pm PT: Live Music Showcase with Larkin Poe, SYML, and In the Valley Below on the Freeform Instagram.

1:30pm ET/PT: Elena of Avalor: “Sweetheart’s Day” on Disney Junior

When Armando tries to impress Marlena on Sweetheart’s Day, he accidentally casts a spell that causes everyone in the town to start singing.

4:00pm PT: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge on D23’s YouTube.

5:00pm PT: X-Men: The Animated Series watch-along on Marvel’s YouTube and Facebook

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Klaus Producer Jinko Gotoh at the Walt Disney Family Museum.

8:00pm ET/PT: Shark Tank Episode 1123 on ABC

A pair of entrepreneurs from Mesa, Arizona, hope to sell millennials on a modern version of a fading fashion trend for men. An eccentric crafter from Nevada City, California, pitches the Sharks on investing in his far-out textiles brand. A father from North Hollywood, California, showcases his clothing design which helps to comfortably bring dads and their babies closer together, while a husband and wife from Exeter, Missouri, have a solution to one of childhood’s messiest milestones