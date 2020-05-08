Bambi and Friends Dooney & Bourke Collection Bounds on to shopDisney

Celebrate the beautiful, blooming Spring season with the latest collection from Dooney & Bourke. Available now on shopDisney, this new Bambi and Friends design embraces nature and some fun Disney animal characters! Designed by artist Caley Hicks, the Bambi and Friends Dooney & Bourke collection features characters from Disney’s animated classics Bambi, Sleeping Beauty, The Fox and the Hound, and Pocahontas.

Bambi and Friends Collection

You can’t go wrong with these friends at your side! The charming pattern features pine trees, flowers, pinecones and leaves on a spring green background, but the real stars are the forest animals:

Bambi, Thumper, and Flower ( Bambi )

) Owl, Squirrel, Robin, and Rabbits ( Sleeping Beauty )

) Tod and Copper ( The Fox and the Hound )

) Meeko and Flit (Pocahontas)

Satchel

Shopper Tote